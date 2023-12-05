STANLEY STEEMER INTERNATIONAL, INC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA SECURITY EVENT

Dubion, Ohio, December 4, 2023– Stanley Steemer International, Inc. ("Stanley Steemer") recently concluded its investigation of a data security event that impacted the privacy of some personal information in its care. Accordingly, Stanley Steemer is publishing this notification to provide information about the incident, steps taken since initially discovering the event, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On March 6, 2023, Stanley Steemer became aware of suspicious activity related to certain computer systems on its network. Stanley Steemer immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through the investigation, it was determined that there was unauthorized access to Stanley Steemer's network between February 10, 2023 and March 6, 2023. The unauthorized actor had the ability to access and acquire certain files while on the network. Therefore, Stanley Steemer undertook a diligent and comprehensive review of the contents of the files determined to be at risk to assess what sensitive information was contained within them and to whom the information related.

While the data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, the scope of information includes individuals' name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, driver's license or state identification number, and financial account information.

Stanley Steemer takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care very seriously. Upon discovering the suspicious activity, Stanley Steemer immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope, and to identify what information could have been affected. Stanley Steemer also took steps to enhance existing security protocols and is evaluating its policies and procedures related to data privacy and security.

Stanley Steemer is also sending written notification letters to any individuals determined to be impacted for whom it has a valid mailing address.

Stanley Steemer encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any unauthorized or suspicious activity. If you see activity that you did not authorize, contact the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

Interested individuals can find additional information about the event and how they can help protect their personal information at www.stanleysteemer.com/dataevent or write to Stanley Steemer at 5800 Innovation Dr., Dublin, Ohio 43016.

