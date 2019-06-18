Stanley Consultants Awarded $284 Million in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contracts

MUSCATINE, Iowa, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Consultants has recently been awarded several Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with a total program capacity of $284 million. IDIQ contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time.

"Stanley Consultants has been providing mission-critical services to the USACE for over 75 years," said Michelle French, vice president and Federal Market Leader. "We are excited to be able to continue our quality delivery for this very important client."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District selected Stanley Consultants, as part of a joint venture with COWI, to provide general architectural and engineering services within Norway and Denmark. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2024 with a total program capacity of $36 million.

The global consulting engineering firm was selected by the USACE Louisville District to provide architect-engineer services within the Transatlantic Middle East District areas of responsibility and mission boundaries. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2024 with a total program capacity of $46 million.

Under the Small Business Administration's All Small Mentor Protégé Program, Stanley Consultants has been mentoring GEO Consultants, a woman-owned, HUBZone small business. Through the program, Stanley Consultants, as part of a mentor-protégé joint venture with GEO Consultants, has been awarded contracts to support the USACE Galveston District (program capacity of $96 million), USACE Kansas City District (program capacity of $36 million) and USACE Seattle District (program capacity of $5 million).

The USACE St. Paul District selected Stanley Consultants, as part of a joint venture with Stantec, to provide planning, engineering design and construction engineering services for civil works projects located within the St. Paul, Rock Island and St. Louis District's geographic boundaries. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2023 with a total program capacity of $10 million.

In a second joint venture with Stantec, Stanley Consultants was selected by the USACE Jacksonville District to provide multi-discipline civil works design and other architect-engineer services within the Florida boundaries of the Jacksonville District, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2024 with a total program capacity of $40 million.

The USACE Omaha District selected the Benham-Stanley LLC to provide architectural and engineering design services for the Consolidated Space Operations Facility at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The contract is dedicated to the design of the facility and has a total program capacity of $15 million.

Stanley Consultants provides engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. The firm is ranked 80th in Engineering News-Record magazine's annual list of the country's 500 largest engineering firms.

About Stanley Consultants: Founded in 1913, Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve clients in the energy, water, transportation and Federal markets.

