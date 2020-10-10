+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
StandUp Wireless Helps Customers in Hurricane Delta's Path

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StandUp Wireless announced that beginning today, it will upgrade all Louisiana customers to unlimited talk and text and 3GB of data for the next 30 days in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Delta. Customers will be able to connect to essential services and loved ones as they work to rebuild their communities without worrying about the minutes on their cellphone plan.

(PRNewsfoto/StandUp Wireless)

Access to wireless cellphone services is critical in the aftermath of a disaster as communities and families begin the process of rebuilding. StandUp Wireless is committed to keeping all of its customers in Louisiana connected to emergency services, medical care, shelter, family and friends during the crisis.

"Our hearts go out to all residents affected by Hurricane Delta," said Eric Schimpf, chief operating officer at StandUp Wireless. "StandUp Wireless is committed to providing all the support we can to our customers and our communities. Our hope is to keep them connected to friends, family and emergency services they may need."

"Residents in Louisiana have a lot of things on their mind during this time. Worrying about how many minutes they have left on their cellphone plan shouldn't be one of them."

Unlimited talk and text benefits include 3GB of data and are available to StandUp Wireless customers in the state through November 7.

StandUp Wireless partners with the federal government's Lifeline program to offer discounted wireless service to people participating in programs such as Medicaid or SNAP, or based on household income. Lifeline allows eligible households to maintain a single mobile or home telephone line to ensure access to job, family and emergency services. Residents can find out if they qualify for the program at StandUpWireless.com/apply-now.

About StandUp Wireless
For nearly 20 years, StandUp Wireless has connected hundreds of thousands of customers to what matters most, serving as a lifeline to family, employment opportunities, friends, healthcare providers and more. Licensed by the Universal Fund's Lifeline program in 30 states and Puerto Rico, StandUp Wireless operates on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network to bring free wireless cellphone and internet services to low-income Americans.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standup-wireless-helps-customers-in-hurricane-deltas-path-301149755.html

SOURCE StandUp Wireless

