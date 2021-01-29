SMI 10’681 -1.6%  SPI 13’294 -1.5%  Dow 30’603 1.0%  DAX 13’487 -1.3%  Euro 1.0798 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’501 -1.6%  Gold 1’866 1.3%  Bitcoin 33’276 12.5%  Dollar 0.8899 0.1%  Öl 56.2 1.3% 

Standex Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation  (NYSE:SXI) will announce its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Friday 5, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

On the call, David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's second quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301218099.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

