Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'039 0.3%  SPI 14'434 0.5%  Dow 33'805 0.2%  DAX 15'460 0.2%  Euro 0.9582 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'201 -0.1%  Gold 1'874 0.7%  Bitcoin 24'061 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9020 -0.3%  Öl 85.5 -2.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Birkenstock129711946Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Richemont21048333Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Massiver Wertverlust: So steht es wirklich um die Wertentwicklung von NFTs
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
25 Jahre Swisscom: War die Liberalisierung des Schweizer Telekommarktes erfolgreich?
So kann man von Zuhause Geld verdienen
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

12.10.2023 00:33:00

Standard Motor Products Expands Oil Filter Housing Kit Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits. Since the program's introduction, Standard® has added coverage for many popular applications.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation.

Standard(R) continues to expand its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation. Standard® Oil Filter Housings are vehicle specific, not universal, and are designed to use the correct oil filter cataloged for the vehicle. The oil filter and cap are an exact OE-match and already installed. All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits include new oil temperature and oil pressure sensors, gaskets, seals and hardware so you won't have to reuse any of the old, worn pieces. Additionally, all Standard® Oil Filter Housings use materials that match the heat dissipating characteristics of the original, meaning we use metal where the vehicle manufacturer used metal, and high-temp synthetic materials where the OE used synthetic materials.

The most recent additions to this program are Oil Filter Housing Assemblies for 1.3 million General Motors vehicles including the 2018-12 Chevrolet Sonic and 2015-11 Chevrolet Cruze, as well as 2016-07 Volvo cars and SUVs. Additional numbers in Standard's Oil Filter Housing Kit program were designed for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, including the 2022-19 Chrysler 300, 2020-19 Jeep Cherokee, and 2022-19 RAM 1500.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP®, stated, "Since the introduction of our Oil Filter Housing program, the Standard® team has been busy expanding the line and developing new in-demand numbers for popular applications. Our Oil Filter Housing Kits are designed to match OE performance and cooling characteristics, are engineered for durability, and come with everything needed for a complete repair."

Along with Oil Filter Housing Kits, Standard® offers a complete line of Engine Oil Coolers. More than 50 SKUs are available, with recent additions offering coverage for popular vehicles like the 2018-10 Nissan Altima, 2023-19 Toyota Corolla, and 2023-20 Ford Escape.

All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits and related components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-expands-oil-filter-housing-kit-program-301954270.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

11.10.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 27.000 Dollar – US-Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
11.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.10.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
11.10.23 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'479.55 19.70 3WSSMU
Short 11'714.18 13.62 JDSSMU
Short 12'134.54 8.90 Y6SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'039.23 11.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'583.18 19.70 V4SSMU
Long 10'347.67 13.88 SSDMQU
Long 9'885.00 8.90 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsschluss in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erleichtert Behandlung von MS-Patienten mit neuer Darreichung von Ocrevus
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH verfehlt die Wachstumserwartungen - Richemont-Aktien geben im Windschatten deutlich nach
Birkenstock mit IPO-Fiasko - Birkenstock-Aktie schliesst deutlich unter Ausgabepreis
FMC-Aktien und Fresenius-Titel brechen ein: Studienerfolg von Novo Nordisk belastet
Birkenstock zeigt sich vorsichtig bei Ausgabepreis für Aktie: Börsengang am Mittwoch
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Idorsia Aktie News: Anleger schicken Idorsia am Mittwochmittag ins Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit