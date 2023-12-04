Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Standard Lithium Aktie
Standard Lithium to Participate in December Investor Conferences

Standard Lithium
2.54 CHF -6.33%
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium” or the "Company”) (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE American:SLI) (FRA:S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium development company, today announced its participation in the following virtual December investor conferences:

Event:Deustche Bank 8th Annual Virtual Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference
Date:December 6, 2023
Panel:US Based Lithium Supply, featuring Robert Mintak, CEO and Director of Standard Lithium, 7:45am – 8:15am PT
  
Event:Bank of America Securities Virtual 2023 Lithium and Battery Storage Conference
Date:December 7, 2023
Panel:Company Presentation, featuring Robert Mintak, CEO and Director of Standard Lithium, 7:45am – 8:30am PT
  

Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their Deutsche Bank or Bank of America representative or Standard Lithium Investor Relations at investors@standardlithium.com.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. The Company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully-integrated Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE”) and purification process. The Company’s signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine processing industry. The Company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the Company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol "SLI”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com.

Twitter: @standardlithium
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/standard-lithium/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "target, "plan”, "forecast”, "may”, "schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to intended development timelines, future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

 


