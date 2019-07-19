+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
19.07.2019 20:44:00

Stan Spavold Acquires Additional Common Shares of Norvista Capital

HALIFAX, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Stan Spavold ("Spavold") announces that he has acquired ownership of 8,546,038 common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista"), with its head office at 141 Adelaide St. West, Suite 1660, Toronto ON, M5H 3L5, for an aggregate purchase price of $769,143.42 ($0.09 per share).

The common shares were purchased by way of private agreement and were acquired for investment purposes. Spavold may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Norvista, depending on market and other conditions.

Spavold's acquisition of 8,546,038 common shares represents approximately 12.13% of the common shares of Norvista issued and outstanding.

Immediately before the acquisition, Spavold owned 608,333 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 0.86% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista, and 800,000 stock options.

Following the acquisition, Spavold now own 9,154,371 common shares of Norvista, which represents approximately 12.99% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Norvista. If Spavold exercises all of his options, he would hold an aggregate of 9,954,371 common shares of Norvista, representing approximately 14.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares post-exercise.

 

SOURCE Stan Spavold

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:12
Die Musik spielt bei Gold und Silber
10:27
Dividenden - Der Rendite auf die Sprünge helfen
10:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes auf Peugeot
08:40
SMI weiter beeindruckend stark
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung schieben Microsoft-Aktie an
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Novartis-Aktien zeigen auch auf Rekordhoch noch keine Ermüdungserscheinungen
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen
Sicherheitslücke: Bug bei der Apple Watch macht Belauschen über iPhones möglich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende ins Negative. An der deutschen Börse ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB