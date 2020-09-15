15.09.2020 10:10:00

Stamus Networks Announces new Vice President of Sales for EMEA

Sales Leader Steve Patton Will Build Upon the Company's Recent Successes in the Region

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a fast-growing cybersecurity software company, today announced it has hired Steve Patton to lead its sales organization in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Patton has more than 20 years of experience in business development, sales and customer relations for IT and network security businesses focused on enterprise and critical national infrastructure throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

"As our advanced network detection and response solution, Scirius Security Platform™, has found success in deployments with the region's government agencies and commercial banks, we are well-positioned for tremendous growth," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "Steve is a cybersecurity industry veteran with a proven track record of driving growth in emerging technology companies, and we are thrilled to have him join the team."

Prior to joining Stamus Networks, Patton was a sales and marketing executive at global cyber security infrastructure company, Telesoft, where he led their expansion and partnerships with cloud, content providers, multinational telecommunications operators and government organisations. His previous roles included sales, marketing and product management leadership positions at Intel and POST CTI.

"I am pleased to be joining at this exciting time in the company's journey," said Patton. "The Stamus Networks technical team have developed a very powerful solution, Scirius Security Platform, and I believe it is uniquely positioned to accelerate our customers response to critical threats by delivering real insights from network activity and organizational context."

About Stamus Networks 
Stamus Networks believes cyber security professionals should spend less time pouring through noisy alerts and more time investigating true indicators of compromise (IOC). Founded by the creators of the widely deployed open source SELKS platform, Stamus Networks offers Scirius Security Platform solutions that combine real-time network traffic data with enhanced Suricata threat detection and an advanced analytics engine to create an entirely new class of enriched threat hunting solution. With Scirius, you get unprecedented visibility and meaningful insights into your organization's security posture, giving you the tools to rapidly detect and respond to incidents. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

Media Inquiries:
D. Mark Durrett
+1 (919) 345-9515
mark@stamus-networks.com

