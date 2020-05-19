Stage 2 Security Launches Federal Practice

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in Adversary Simulation, Protection and Prevention services, Stage 2 Security (S2) www.stage2sec.com announced on May 18, 2020 the launch of its Federal Practice. Stage 2 Security operational control was acquired for an undisclosed amount by seasoned cybersecurity entrepreneur's CEO George McKenzie and COO Josh Nacol on January 1, 2020. Founder and now CSO Bryce Kunz remains a driving force behind the Adversary Simulation service offerings. Both George and Josh have a history supporting federal agencies and serving as trusted cybersecurity advisors within the Federal Government. George McKenzie had been the CEO of Defense Point Security (DPS) until December 2016 when the company was acquired by Accenture Federal Services (AFS) where he served as Managing Director and CyberSecurity Practice Lead.

S2 has a proven track record providing Adversary Simulation services including penetration testing (red team/purple team), Adversary Protection (SOC services), as well as Adversary Prevention services including security engineering, architecture, and professional services to Fortune 500 commercial clients. In addition, S2 provides platform independent post exploitation operator toolkit VooDoo, as well as custom advanced hands-on cloud-focused cybersecurity training through Blackhat security conferences around the world.

"We are excited to bring the S2 cybersecurity expertise, stellar past performance and service offerings into the federal marketplace to help partner with agencies and improve the security posture for our nation's assets and citizen services," said CEO George McKenzie. "As we accelerate our growth in the federal market, we will continue to build strategic partnerships, look for both organic and in-organic growth opportunities, as well as launch our Stage 2 wholistic cybersecurity managed services platform. Our expertise and industrialized cybersecurity services delivered at scale will help amplify the effectiveness of existing security programs and operations".

About Stage 2 Security

Launched in 2014 and renamed in 2017, Stage 2 Security (S2) was founded by former National Security Agency (NSA) security experts who continue their passion for the industry by building a company dedicated to cybersecurity. S2 is a privately held, solely focused cybersecurity small business headquartered in Lehi, UT with offices in McLean, VA and Watertown, NY. Since inception, S2 has specialized in adversary simulation, protection, and prevention. Our mission is: "To expedite the arrival of a secure cyberspace by OUTPLAYING THE ADVERSARY."

