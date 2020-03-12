|
Staffing Employment Eased in 2019
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the record highs posted in 2018, full-year 2019 data released today by the American Staffing Association show how talent supply constraints continue to challenge providers of workforce solutions. U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 3.1 million temporary and contract workers per week in 2019, compared with 3.2 million in 2018—which was the highest on record.
"In this tight labor market, staffing agencies have more orders than they can fill—which is great for job seekers looking for immediate employment opportunities," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer.
ASA data show average weekly staffing employment increased 1.4% in 2018 before easing 4.1% in 2019. Annual temporary and contract staffing sales in 2019 totaled $136.7 billion, 1.3% less than the record high of $138.4 billion in 2018.
During all of 2019, staffing companies hired a total of 16.0 million temporary and contract employees, compared with a near-record peak of 16.8 million in 2018. The average length of employment with a staffing agency was 10.1 weeks in 2019, on par with the tenure of 10.0 weeks in 2018.
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.
