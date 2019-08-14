14.08.2019 20:40:00

Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC Awarded Category 4 Gaming License for $150 Million Live! Casino Pittsburgh Project

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of Stadium Casino, LLC, was awarded today a Category 4 gaming license by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for its LIVE! CASINO PITTSBURGHproject. The project will be developed at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA. Stadium Casino, LLC, is owned by Principals of The Cordish Companies ("Cordish").

Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of Stadium Casino, LLC, was awarded today a Category 4 gaming license by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for its LIVE! CASINO PITTSBURGH project. The project will be developed at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA. Live! Casino Pittsburgh will feature 750 slots and electronic table games and approximately 30 live action table games; plus, nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues.

The presentation for the new $150 Million Live! Casino Pittsburgh project was made during a Public Hearing, where Cordish representatives gave an overview of the 100,000-square-foot gaming, dining and entertainment destination. The Live! facility will be part of the popular 1.3-million-square-foot Westmoreland Mall development, located directly off Route 30, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.

The Project is expected to generate $188 Million in annual economic impact, with an additional $148 Million in economic impact from construction, including approximately 960 direct and indirect construction jobs, plus approximately 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. In addition, the Project will create numerous construction and operations vendor opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses, along with considerable support for local charities and non-profits.

"We're very excited and honored to have been awarded the license by the Gaming Control Board and thank them for their consideration," said Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner, The Cordish Companies. "We look forward to working with State and local officials, and the entire community as we move forward with development of a true world-class destination that will attract people from throughout the region for a unique gaming and entertainment experience."

Cordish Gaming Group continues to build upon the prominence of the Live! Casino brand in the Mid-Atlantic region with the development of two new gaming and entertainment destinations. In addition to the Pittsburgh market, a new Live! Casino & Hotel in currently under construction in the City of Philadelphia, in the heart of the Stadium District.

In a related matter during the hearing, Stadium Casino, LLC, also received its Category 2 license renewal from the Board for the Philadelphia project.

For information about Live! Casino Pittsburgh, visit www.livecasinowest.com. For information about Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, visit www.livecasinohotelphilly.com

About The Cordish Companies
The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Co-working Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 50 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stadium-casino-westmoreland-re-llc-awarded-category-4-gaming-license-for-150-million-live-casino-pittsburgh-project-300901879.html

SOURCE Live! Casino Pittsburgh

