Stacy Varney, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at ClaimVantage, Presents at the 10th LUCID Conference 2019 in Glasgow

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stacy Varney, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at ClaimVantage, a leading international provider of life claim management software solutions, will be speaking at the LUCID Conference in Glasgow on October 14th. Her session is titled "The Trust Game: How InsurTech Can Help You Win." Stacy will discuss the role of technology, and business models in rebuilding trust between consumers and insurers.

LUCID provides an environment of educational opportunities for life insurance professionals and service providers, to learn from leading medical experts and to discuss and share relevant and future changing information.

ClaimVantage is proud to be a gold sponsor of LUCID this year, supporting the organization as they strive to deliver valuable, educational knowledge to life and claims professionals. The ClaimVantage team will be in the exhibition hall throughout the three-day event. Stop by to learn more about how their claim management software that can help you deliver a superior customer experience with efficient and accurate claim management.

ClaimVantages' cloud-based solutions are hosted on the Salesforce Lightning Platform. Built by industry experts, the solution is designed to process both group and individual life and income protection claims, on one digital platform.

About ClaimVantage

ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence claim management software solutions for insurance carriers and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service for a competitive edge. With its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and North American headquarters in Portland, Maine, ClaimVantage also has teams in Australia, South Africa, and most recently, Japan.

Contact:

Sarah Courtney

sarahcourtney@claimvantage.com

+353 86 196 8685

SOURCE ClaimVantage