STAAR Surgical Company Aktie 972813 / US8523123052
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09.04.2026 09:09:00
STAAR Surgical's Preliminary Q1 Revenue Jumps Over 100%; Shares Surge
(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), a manufacturer and distributor of phakic implantable lenses, announced preliminary net sales for the first quarter that ended on April 3, 2026, reflecting approximately 111% revenue growth.
Following the news, STAA is up 19.25% at $24.90 in the overnight market.
The firm expects first-quarter net sales to exceed $90 million, compared with $42.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.
The firm noted that early in 2025, the distributors worked through excess inventory, but as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, distributor inventory appears to be within the company's targeted range.
"We are very pleased with our strong first quarter net sales in our largest market, China, which accounted for the majority of the increase in net sales, along with continued double-digit growth in the Americas," said Deborah Andrews, Interim Co-CEO and CFO.
The company offers an implantable collamer lens product family comprising EVO ICL, EVO+ ICL, EVO Visian ICL, and EVO Viva ICL for refractive surgery to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
STAA has traded between $14.69 and $30.81 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $20.88, down 1%.
For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: STAAR Surgical Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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