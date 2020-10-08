+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
ST Math Program Awarded Learner Variability Product Certification by Digital Promise

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute today announced that its flagship ST MathⓇ program has earned the Learner Variability product certification from Digital Promise. The new certification is a reliable signal for educators and families looking for evidence that edtech products support their learners' unique needs.

(PRNewsfoto/MIND Research Institute)

To earn the certification, MIND submitted evidence to Digital Promise describing ST Math features and design elements that support learner variability, including some that can be manipulated by learners themselves. ST Math is one of 15 products to be recognized with the new certification.

"MIND is proud to have been recognized twice by Digital Promise, and to have achieved both the learner variability and research-based design certifications in the first round," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "Across over 100 efficacy studies, we have seen ST Math make a difference for students from all backgrounds. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to support students, educators, and families."

"Edtech designed for learner variability has the potential to provide pathways to equitable, powerful learning opportunities and experiences for every learner," said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's product certifications are designed to help strengthen consumers' confidence in choosing edtech products that will better support authentic and unique learner needs."

Learner variability is based on a whole child understanding, in which product developers and educators recognize that each learner has unique cognitive development, social-emotional capacities, and background considerations. Edtech products designed for learner variability are more likely to support the broad range of a learner's strengths and challenges that can vary in different contexts and that create multiple opportunities for differentiation.

The learner variability product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in collaboration with over 60 educators, a dozen edtech products, and Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board.

About MIND Research Institute
MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-math-program-awarded-learner-variability-product-certification-by-digital-promise-301148968.html

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

