St. Louis Tag Celebrating 60 Years, Tagging The Nation

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1959, Les Rosenblatt and Joe Hoffman opened a small letterpress print shop named Studio Press in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting out in an industrial building located at 5871 Delmar Blvd., a block from the famous Delmar Loop, this small print shop quickly began to grow as their business thrived.

Rosenblatt and Hoffman decided to expand their product offering to include tag stringing for the printing trade and purchased one of the very first, state-of-the-art, automatic Graeber Whirlwind tag stringing machines. As the only full-service hang tag provider in St. Louis, it was a natural fit for the company to be renamed St. Louis Tag Company. The rest, as they say, is history.

For over 60 years, St. Louis Tag has been the industry leader in the specialized manufacturing and finishing of custom printed hang tags. We proudly provide specialty hang tags of all shapes, sizes and substrates to virtually all industries. From travel to retail to inventory to manufacturing, our tag products are guaranteed to exceed expectations in even the most unique applications.

Our mission is to produce the highest quality hang tags to suit every need in any industry by providing unmatched customer service to ensure 100% satisfaction. Our "T.A.G.", Total Assurance Guarantee ®, means that the St. Louis Tag Customer Care Group is with you through every step of the service and manufacturing process.

With state-of-the-art equipment, commercial printing expertise, and experienced graphic design professionals, there is no project too complex for St. Louis Tag. We offer an array of paper and synthetic stocks to choose from along with many attachment and tag finishing options. We produce hang tags that suit almost every need.

Over the years, St. Louis Tag Company has evolved dramatically, adding dozens of additional tag and printing services as well as continually investing in the latest high-efficiency technology to become an industry-leader in custom printed tags of all kinds, providing superior printing services to businesses and individuals across the nation, establishing ourselves as a leader in the tag manufacturing industry.

For more information about us and our product offerings, please visit our website at www.stlouistag.com or call us at 1-800-426-8090.

