31.07.2019 17:20:00

St. Louis Tag Celebrating 60 Years, Tagging The Nation

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1959, Les Rosenblatt and Joe Hoffman opened a small letterpress print shop named Studio Press in St. Louis, Missouri. Starting out in an industrial building located at 5871 Delmar Blvd., a block from the famous Delmar Loop, this small print shop quickly began to grow as their business thrived.

ST LOUIS TAG CO

Rosenblatt and Hoffman decided to expand their product offering to include tag stringing for the printing trade and purchased one of the very first, state-of-the-art, automatic Graeber Whirlwind tag stringing machines. As the only full-service hang tag provider in St. Louis, it was a natural fit for the company to be renamed St. Louis Tag Company. The rest, as they say, is history.

For over 60 years, St. Louis Tag has been the industry leader in the specialized manufacturing and finishing of custom printed hang tags. We proudly provide specialty hang tags of all shapes, sizes and substrates to virtually all industries. From travel to retail to inventory to manufacturing, our tag products are guaranteed to exceed expectations in even the most unique applications.

Our mission is to produce the highest quality hang tags to suit every need in any industry by providing unmatched customer service to ensure 100% satisfaction. Our "T.A.G.", Total Assurance Guarantee ®, means that the St. Louis Tag Customer Care Group is with you through every step of the service and manufacturing process.

With state-of-the-art equipment, commercial printing expertise, and experienced graphic design professionals, there is no project too complex for St. Louis Tag. We offer an array of paper and synthetic stocks to choose from along with many attachment and tag finishing options. We produce hang tags that suit almost every need.

Over the years, St. Louis Tag Company has evolved dramatically, adding dozens of additional tag and printing services as well as continually investing in the latest high-efficiency technology to become an industry-leader in custom printed tags of all kinds, providing superior printing services to businesses and individuals across the nation, establishing ourselves as a leader in the tag manufacturing industry.

For more information about us and our product offerings, please visit our website at www.stlouistag.com or call us at 1-800-426-8090.

 

St. Louis Tag Co. (PRNewsfoto/St. Louis Tag Co.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-louis-tag-celebrating-60-years-tagging-the-nation-300893203.html

SOURCE St. Louis Tag Co.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Angebotsrisiken am Ölmarkt wieder stärker im Fokus
11:25
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
08:56
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
07:14
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
30.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an einer Alternative zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft
Sind die Hürden zu hoch? Facebook zweifelt selbst an Lancierung von Libra
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Wird Silber der neue sichere Hafen?
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Börsen gehen tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- DAX mit kräftigen Einbussen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI legt zu -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stehen Quartalszahlen im Fokus. Der DAX kann ins Plus klettern. Die Wall Street zeigt sich kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Mittwoch Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB