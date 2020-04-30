St. Louis-Based Custom Home Builder Bringing "Better-Built Custom Homes" to Salt Lake City Region

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their innovative building techniques in the Midwest, St. Louis-based custom home builder Hibbs Homes is expanding into the Salt Lake City market.

Cutting Edge Energy Efficient Homes



"We've long been an innovator in the Midwest - building the most advanced, energy-efficient homes in the area - and we see the opportunity to bring that same approach to building to Salt Lake City and surrounding communities," said Kim Hibbs, president of Hibbs Homes. Hibbs and his family have spent years splitting time between their home in St. Louis, MO and a family home in Park City. During their family's time in northern Utah, Kim saw an opportunity to expand the Hibbs Homes "Better Built Custom Homes" brand into one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation.



Better Customer Experience

Hibbs Homes will bring more than just high-performance homes to the Salt Lake City Region. The company also brings with them more than a decade of operational excellence, which means each client will benefit from the proven procedures and processes that have made Hibbs Homes one of the largest custom builders in St. Louis. "One of our Core Values is a WOW Customer Experience," said Hibbs.

"We keep this promise through exceptional organization, communication, and a dedication to our clients throughout the building process. Our team has worked hard over the past 16 years to develop an approach that allows us to offer both excellent customer service and guaranteed pricing. It's a combination unique to our industry. You might call it - a new experience in custom home building."

Hibbs Homes headquarters will remain in St. Louis, and the Salt Lake City/Park City branch will be operated by General Manager Amy Herold. Amy is a Salt Lake City native and a graduate from the University of Utah.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of such an incredible organization. One of the things I pride myself on professionally is an ability to build strong teams of experts," said Herold. "Already in the Salt Lake City market, we have assembled an unparalleled team of design-build professionals to ensure that each project adheres to the Hibbs Homes standards of excellence. Our local team includes Design Consultant Lydia Huffman and Architects Jamie Walker and Sam Morgan."

For more information on Hibbs Homes Salt Lake, visit www.HibbsHomesUSA.com/SaltLake or call Kim Hibbs at 314-581-8205 for more information.

Media Contact:

Danni Eickenhorst

danni@hibbshomes.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12820682

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-louis-based-custom-home-builder-bringing-better-built-custom-homes-to-salt-lake-city-region-301050361.html

SOURCE Hibbs Homes