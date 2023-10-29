|
30.10.2023 00:25:00
St. Lawrence Seaway reopening as tentative agreement reached with union
CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) is pleased to announce that it reached an agreement with UNIFOR, representing 360 unionized employees,
to end the strike that began on October 22nd. The agreement will have to be ratified by employees in the coming days. We will begin to implement our recovery program immediately and will start passing ships progressively as of Monday October 30th, with the return-to-work of employees at 07:00 am.
"We have in hand an agreement that's fair for workers and secures a strong and stable future for the Seaway," said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles. "We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and cooperation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border".
For more information concerning the Seaway, please visit www.greatlakes-seaway.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-lawrence-seaway-reopening-as-tentative-agreement-reached-with-union-301970882.html
SOURCE St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation
