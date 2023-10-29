Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'327 -0.4%  SPI 13'508 -0.4%  Dow 32'418 -1.1%  DAX 14'687 -0.3%  Euro 0.9527 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'014 -0.9%  Gold 2'007 1.1%  Bitcoin 30'533 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9022 0.0%  Öl 90.4 2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101SwissShrimp33775165Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Novo Nordisk129508879Birkenstock129711946
Top News
NASDAQ-Titel Rivian-Aktie: Rivian-CEO Robert "RJ" Scaringe äussert Lob für Tesla, lehnt jedoch den Cybertruck ab
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit
Nachhaltigkeit als Statussymbol: Leonardo DiCaprio investiert in Schweizer Luxus-Uhrenmarke
Freizügigkeitskonto - wie Sie Ihr Pensionsgeld bei einem Unternehmensaustritt sichern
Suche...
0% Kommission
30.10.2023 00:25:00

St. Lawrence Seaway reopening as tentative agreement reached with union

CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) is pleased to announce that it reached an agreement with UNIFOR, representing 360 unionized employees,
to end the strike that began on October 22nd. The agreement will have to be ratified by employees in the coming days. We will begin to implement our recovery program immediately and will start passing ships progressively as of Monday October 30th, with the return-to-work of employees at 07:00 am.

SLSMC logo (CNW Group/St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation)

"We have in hand an agreement that's fair for workers and secures a strong and stable future for the Seaway," said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles. "We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and cooperation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border".

For more information concerning the Seaway, please visit www.greatlakes-seaway.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-lawrence-seaway-reopening-as-tentative-agreement-reached-with-union-301970882.html

SOURCE St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
27.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'750.00 19.38
Short 11'000.00 13.23
Short 11'331.70 8.96 9XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'326.66 27.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 9'945.64 19.81 BCSSMU
Long 9'658.83 13.83 SMIFBU
Long 9'274.00 8.73 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
36 Jahre nach dem Börsencrash der Börsencrashs: Kann sich der "Schwarze Montag" wiederholen?
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Weitere US-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo erhalten
Roche-Aktie, Nestlé-Aktie & Co.: Zu diesen Titeln rät BLKB-Anlagechefin Fabienne Hockenjos-Erni
Chinas EV-Hersteller auf Erfolgskurs in Europa - Die Folgen für Europas Autobauer
Santhera-Aktie dennoch tief im Minus: Santhera erzielt mit US-Zulassung für Vamorolon Durchbruch
Ausblick: BYD veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagnachmittag
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit