01.10.2020 06:00:00

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Highlights Advantages of Citizenship by Investment Programme for Middle Eastern Investors

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29th, the Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis participated in a webinar with Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News. The webinar was titled "St Kitts and Nevis: Taking Action to Meet Investor Needs in 2020" and was in partnership with CS Global Partners. Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris highlighted many advantages under the Federation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, particularly for Middle Eastern investors.

PM Harris noted that St Kitts and Nevis was the first country in the Caribbean to establish a consulate in Abu Dhabi and hinted that the dual-island nation was hoping to move an embassy to the region. Les Khan, the CEO of the CBI Unit, also offered additional information on the family-friendly limited-time offer that's well suited for Middle Eastern applicants. Under the temporary discount, families of up to four can acquire citizenship for US$150,000 rather than US$195,000. The offer remains valid until January 15th 2021.

During the webinar, PM Harris also noted the longevity of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme: "After 37 years, we are proud to be considered internationally to have the oldest and the best Citizenship by Investment Programme," said Harris. "We have the longest experience in the management of CBI programmes. We have adjusted our legislative framework to ensure that it is stronger than ever before, and we have engaged investors far and wide to the attractiveness of St Kitts and Nevis."

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the 'Platinum Standard' brand within the investment migration industry. For nearly four decades, the Programme has been enabling foreign investors and their families a safe and secure route to second citizenship in exchange for investment into the country's economy. Funds generated under the Programme are then channelled into significant national development projects. This has included a second cruise pier that can host up the three world-class vessels, an international athletic track and supporting low-income households with a monthly stimulus.

Applicants who successfully undergo the nation's stringent due diligence procedures gain access to a wealth of benefits. This includes increased global mobility to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the invaluable option to pass down citizenship.

