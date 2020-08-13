+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 18:45:00

St Kitts and Nevis Pledges to Build Resilient Healthcare Sector Over the Next Five Years

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments into the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' healthcare sector are enabling the dual-island nation to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced this during a press conference on August 11th at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters. According to PM Harris, these investments will ensure that the sector remains robust after the pandemic.

During the press conference, Prime Minister Harris revealed that some of the allocated funding has already gone towards sourcing ventilators and ensuring the rapid response of ambulances. Earlier in June, the government also opened a new health centre that provides high-quality services to the local community.

The recently re-elected Team Unity coalition promised to develop a resilient healthcare sector over the following five years. This will include the construction of a new general hospital, a new quarantine facility, pathology laboratories, and other healthcare developments.

While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Harris stated: "I am very pleased by the successes we have had in the health sector and in the next five years, we will make our health services in St Kitts and Nevis the model in the entire region. We are going to be improving the range and quality of services that are available for those who need them in St Kitts and Nevis."

The country's Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) funds national development across the islands and operates under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The SGF enables foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship by making an economic contribution. The revenue generated through the CBI Programme is then distributed to key sectors of society including healthcare, education, tourism, infrastructural development and more. In exchange, economic citizens gain citizenship and a wealth of opportunities including visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 150 countries and territories. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley has added 17 new destinations to this list over the last five years alone.

Introduced in 2018, the SGF remains the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship. Once applicants pass the necessary due diligence requirements, they can opt for the Accelerated Application Process which provides citizenship within 60 days. St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the only country in the investor immigration industry to offer this option.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-pledges-to-build-resilient-healthcare-sector-over-the-next-five-years-301112023.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

