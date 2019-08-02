02.08.2019 06:00:00

St Kitts and Nevis Is Attracting Moroccan Business via CBI

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris led a high-level delegation to the Kingdom of Morocco. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries that had established diplomatic relations in 2007. PM Harris' press unit also announced a new Ambassador-designate to MoroccoIan Queeley.

During the visit, the Caribbean delegation met with several high-ranking Morrocan counterparts. PM Harris sat down for dinner with the Prime Minister of Morocco, Saadeddine El Othmani, where the leaders reiterated the countries' commitment to one another.

The appointment of Ian Queeley will mark St Kitts and Nevis' first Ambassador to Morocco, who has a 35-year experience in law enforcement. PM Harris described Mr Queely as "a son of the soil" who has "elevated to the high office of ambassador, not only of St Kitts and Nevis but of the independent member states of the OECS [Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States] as our first ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco."

On Friday, the delegation led by Premier Harris also met with the former Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Salaheddine Mezouar, who chairs the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM). The CGEM is an 90,000-member association of businesses that make up more than half of Morroco's GDP. According to a release issued by the PM's Office, they discussed investment opportunities as regards alternative energy, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure and "attracting Moroccan business through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme."

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been providing foreign investors and their families with a means of acquiring its citizenship through an investment into the country's economy. The Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) is the newest investment channel under St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme. It has quickly become a popular investment option for larger families in the MENA region seeking a straightforward route to second citizenship. The Programme is one of the oldest in existence and is commonly known as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI. Revenue generated from it is directed towards the islands' socio-economic advancement in areas like infrastructure, healthcare, education and tourism. Foreign investors are attracted to the dual-island nation due to the entrepreneurial opportunities it unlocks, its stable rule of law and the diplomatic relations and visa waiver agreements it has established with 2/3 of the world's countries.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-is-attracting-moroccan-business-via-cbi-300895337.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.08.19
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
01.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Trump kündigt milliardenschwere Strafzölle an: Rohstoffmärkte werden durchgeschüttelt
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Siemens-Aktie gibt ab: Siemens trifft Gewinnerwartungen nicht und wird pessimistischer
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB