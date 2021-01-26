SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’960 -0.1%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0783 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’856 0.2%  Bitcoin 28’813 0.8%  Dollar 0.8883 0.0%  Öl 55.9 1.3% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
26.01.2021 05:00:00

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Only Accepts Applicants of the Highest Moral Standing

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis'Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme maintains its 'Platinum Standard' brand by accepting applicants of only the highest moral standing, Prime Minister Timothy Harris asserted during a recent press conference. First introduced in 1984, the dual-island nation has been operating the world's longest-standing CBI Programme offering foreign investors and their families a safe and secure route to a second citizenship.

Once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund – hailed as the most straightforward path to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship – applicants gain access to a range of benefits. This includes increased global mobility to nearly 160 countries and territories and the right to live and work in the nation. Since citizenship is for life, it also holds the invaluable option to pass it down for generations to come. However, applicants must first undergo a stringent multi-tiered vetting process that ensures that only those with a clean background are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the CBI Programme's reputation.

Regarding the matter, Prime Minister Harris said, "Our key priority is really to ensure that the good name of our country remains intact and that only the most discerning of persons become part of it […] People who can withstand the tests of the vigorous due diligence procedures that are in place with respect to our programme." He also highlighted that citizens from any nation were welcome to invest in St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme save for those hailing from Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, expanded on other factors that play into application acceptance last year for a documentary by the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. "There are other reasons we will deny [granting citizenship]. For example, in St Kitts and Nevis, we have a regulation that says: if you have been refused a visa from a country that we have visa-free access to, then you will be refused by us," he said.

Applicants who successfully pass the security checks can gain receipt of citizenship within two months and thus apply for their second passport. St Kitts and Nevis offers one of the most family-friendly programmes on the market, recently enabling investors to include siblings within an application.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’679.00
2.05 %
Swisscom 477.40
1.70 %
Alcon 66.42
1.47 %
Lonza Grp 607.40
1.37 %
Nestle 101.80
0.77 %
UBS Group 12.92
-1.75 %
Swiss Life Hldg 417.60
-1.99 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.60
-2.06 %
LafargeHolcim 49.02
-2.31 %
CieFinRichemont 82.86
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
25.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken» bei tiefem Lock-In Level von 95%
25.01.21
SMI weiter im Aufwind
25.01.21
Daily Markets: SMI – Aufwärtstrend erreicht neue Hochs / Alphabet – Neue Rekorde in greifbarer Nähe
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Lonza-Präsident erwartet weiteren Ausbau in Visp
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends
Merck & Co stellt Entwicklung zweier COVID-Impfstoffe ein - Aktie verliert
Roblox, Stripe & Co.: Diese Unternehmen wagen 2021 den Sprung aufs Börsenparkett

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag zweigeteilt. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel nach anfänglichen Gewinnen tief ins Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenbeginn Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit