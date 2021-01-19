SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0760 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’837 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’505 2.1%  Dollar 0.8908 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.5% 
19.01.2021 05:00:00

St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme is Attracting Business to the Islands

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During his monthly press conference, the Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, addressed how its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is attracting businesses to the dual islands. On January 14th, at the National Emergency Management Agency, Prime Minister Harris noted that investors from countries like the United States, China, Russia and Canada were all taking advantage of the CBI Programme.

St Kitts and Nevis operates the world's longest-standing CBI Programme and has welcomed investors and their families to its shores since 1984. The concept, birthed in the Caribbean, attracts foreign direct investment to a nation's economy in exchange for citizenship. St Kitts and Nevis offers one of the most cost-affective investment routes under its Sustainable Growth Fund – hailed as the fastest and most straightforward path to a second citizenship.

PM Harris spoke highly about how the Programme is bolstering business on the islands during his press conference. "Just last week, we had the grand opening of the Lans Kitchen Restaurant in Frigate Bay. [It is] a new upscale cuisine being added to the menu of services offerings here in St Kitts and Nevis and the lady behind that again is a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis," he said. "So, we have a wide range of interest in our CBI Programme, that is why it has become the Platinum Brand because persons from everywhere have come and have participated with respect to the CBI Programme," Prime Minister Harris concluded.

Granting that an applicant passes the necessary due diligence requirements, the receipt of citizenship is provided along with a wide range of benefits, including the right to live and work in the country. This also involves global mobility to nearly 160 destinations, comprising of major business hubs. Investors can also choose to pass down citizenship for generations to come, establishing a future legacy for their families.

Recognised by the industry as a Platinum Standard brand, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has maintained its popularity across the globe for several decades. The latest edition of the CBI Index highlighted its efficiency, due diligence framework, and its lack of mandatory travel or residence as a reason why the Programme is highly regarded within the investment migration realm.

