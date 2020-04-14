+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 00:15:00

SSR Mining to Announce First Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results May 14, 2020

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces the dates for the first quarter 2020 consolidated financial results news release and conference call.  Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing first quarter 2020 consolidated financial results: Thursday, May 14, 2020, after markets close.

  • Conference call and webcast: Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers: +1 (416) 915-3239
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website.
    Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 4361
    All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 4361

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-consolidated-financial-results-may-14-2020-301039697.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB