SSR Mining announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

22.05.2021 00:30:00
DENVER, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX:SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 21, 2021. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee Name
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
A.E. Michael Anglin
141,198,474
99.14%
1,225,838
0.86%
Rod Antal
142,176,805
99.83%
247,507
0.17%
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
142,224,982
99.86%
199,331
0.14%
Brian R. Booth
128,195,730
90.01%
14,228,583
9.99%
Edward C. Dowling, Jr.
129,422,951
90.87%
13,001,361
9.13%
Simon A. Fish
140,913,368
98.94%
1,510,944
1.06%
Alan P. Krusi
142,056,629
99.74%
367,684
0.26%
Beverlee F. Park
142,165,864
99.82%
258,448
0.18%
Grace Kay Priestly
141,975,907
99.69%
448,405
0.31%
Elizabeth A. Wademan
142,189,439
99.84%
234,873
0.16%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2021 Share Compensation Plan.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditor
150,432,746
96.17%
5,990,600
3.83%
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
136,771,128
96.04%
5,646,552
3.96%
Approval of 2021 Share Compensation Plan
105,232,673
73.89%
37,185,005
26.11%
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
SSR Mining Contacts:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046 or +1 (604) 689-3846
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2021-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301297193.html
SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.
