SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer joins the "50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders" initiative, to raise a voice for sustainable, economical, and future-proof material handling solutions. #Think Tomorrow. A race we can win - this is the pinnacle of climate conscious companies participating in the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders initiative. The initiative, which aims to leverage innovation and sustainable business models, gives a platform for making their contribution to achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) global visibility.

Cooperation of 50 industry representatives

50 world-leading companies from various industries are gathering to showcase how they are developing activities and evolve business models towards a more sustainable future. Among the renowned participants, SSI Schaefer is the only supplier representing the material handling industry, giving its portfolio of sustainable solutions and initiatives, true to the company claim "Think Tomorrow."

Achieving economic and climate goals together is possible

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a fundamental component for future-proof, resilient businesses. As one of the leading global providers of material handling solutions, we are an ideal partner for companies that pursue economically viable and future oriented sustainable goals," says Steffen Bersch, CEO SSI Schaefer Group. "Our task is to help both corporations and SMEs to innovate and increase the efficiency in their logistics processes and supply chains to be successful and sustainable in the long term," Steffen Bersch adds.

Partner for sustainable material handling

A technological, sustainable, and efficient material handling initiative is essential to reduce energy consumption, CO2 emissions and costs, while promoting short supply chains and healthy working conditions. SSI Schaefer understands the unique needs of its customers and combines, among others, energy recovering hardware, energy efficiency software, predictive maintenance, recycled and recyclable materials, green building and ergonomic solutions, to balance performance requirements, flexibility, and durability.

Exchange on sustainable partnerships and projects

This is just the beginning of this journey. In the coming weeks and months, SSI Schaefer will inform on sustainable partnerships and activities, sharing its experiences on various channels. The goal is to initiate an active exchange with customers, partners, and interested companies in order to jointly promote the development of sustainable solutions within the material handling industry. Please follow SSI Schaefer here and on social media platforms where you will be updated on this project and other initiatives: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/50-sustainability-and-climate-leaders

SSI Schaefer Group – Company Profile

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. With headquarters located in Neunkirchen (Germany), SSI Schaefer employs approximately 10,500 associates globally, along with eight domestic and international production sites, and approximately 70 worldwide operative subsidiaries. Across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers' unique challenges. As a result, it plays a key role in shaping the future of material handling.

SSI Schaefer designs, develops and manufactures systems for warehouses and industrial plants. Its portfolio includes manual and automated solutions for warehousing, conveying, picking and sorting, plus technologies for waste management and recycling. In addition, SSI Schaefer is now a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows. Its IT team, with a headcount in excess of 1,100, develops high-performance applications, and provides customers with in-depth advice on the intelligent combination of software with intralogistics equipment. The SSI Schaefer IT offering, including its own WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow management processes. Solutions from SSI Schaefer improve the productivity and efficiency of customer organizations – not least through the highly precise monitoring, visualization, and analysis of operational metrics for proactive intralogistics management.

SSI Schaefer offers highly sophisticated, turnkey systems. As an international player, it can deliver one-stop solutions to all four corners of the earth. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses design, planning, consulting, and customer-specific aftersales services and maintenance.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200916/2917973-1



SOURCE SSI Schaefer