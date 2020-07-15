SSI Recognized on CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1988, Systems Solutions Inc. (SSI) is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SSI on its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list.

This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.

"We're elated to be recognized as a member of the prestigious CRN 500," said Richard Wein, President and CEO at SSI. "This further highlights the transformation that SSI has undergone as a valued IT services provider demonstrating our commitment to portfolio diversity for meeting evolving customer demands. We know we have the right team, the right technologies, and the right security solutions in place to help our clients achieve their business goals. This acknowledgement from CRN confirms that."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

The complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About SSI:

SSI is a leading provider of managed IT services and cyber security services in the United States. The company's products and services include Managed IT Services, Cyber Security Services, Network & Data Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Managed Services, Hosted Desktop, Hosted Applications, Virtualization/Migration, Network Engineering, Mobile Device Management, Virtual CIO, Office 365, and VOIP Phones. SSI is headquartered in Philadelphia and has Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Nevada and supports organizations world-wide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

