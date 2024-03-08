SSE Renewables partners with Fluence and OCU Energy to deliver their latest 150 MW / 300 MWh project

The 150MW / 300MWh battery energy storage system will be built on the site of the former SSE-owned coal fired power station

LONDON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSE Renewables has announced the principal contractor and system supplier for its battery-based energy storage project at Fiddler’s Ferry, Warrington.

Fluence, a global leader in energy storage technology, digital solutions and services, has been selected as the supplier of the battery-based energy storage system to SSE. The project will utilize the Gridstack platform, proven for its industry leading safety and reliability.

Fluence has delivered or contracted more than 8.7 GW of energy storage globally, including over 2 GWh in the UK and Irish markets, making it a highly experienced and trusted partner for SSE Renewables to deliver the Fiddler’s Ferry project. Construction is set to begin at the site in the coming weeks after SSE Renewables took a final investment decision in December 2023.

OCU Energy – which is Stockport-based and currently working with SSE Renewables at their Ferrybridge project – will be the principal contractor at Fiddler’s Ferry.

The 150 MW / 300 MWh battery storage project is situated at the site of the former SSE-owned coal-fired power station at Fiddler’s Ferry. The power station was decommissioned in March 2020, and the final demolition of its cooling towers came at the end of last year.

Once operational, the system will be capable of storing power for release back to the UK National Grid when it is needed the most – helping to manage peaks of energy demand.

This flexibility helps balance energy supply and demand more effectively and maximise the potential of available renewable technology to power the grid – even when the sun is not shining, or the wind is not blowing.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar & Battery – SSE Renewables, said: "We are delighted to be working with OCU Energy once again, and to have Fluence as our battery storage system supplier at Fiddler’s Ferry.”

Brian Perusse, Managing Director of Fluence Energy UK, Ltd, said: "Fluence is committed to delivering safe and reliable energy storage systems that advance the energy transition and we are proud to work with SSE Renewables on this highly significant project. Fluence has a track record of operating systems with high performance levels and we are committed to doing the same for Fiddler Ferry.”

Vince Bowler, Managing Director – OCU Energy, said: "We’re proud to be delivering this contract for SSE Renewables and provide valuable energy storage in the northwest. Working on energy transition schemes like this regionally and nationally moves us closer to net zero.”

About Fiddler’s Ferry

Once completed, the 150MW battery storage facility at Fidder’s Ferry will be capable of running for up to two hours at a time. When fully operational, the BESS site will be capable of storing power for release back to the UK National Grid when it is needed the most – helping to manage peaks of energy demand.

This flexibility helps balance energy supply and demand more effectively and maximise the potential of available renewable technology to power the grid.

About SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables is a leading developer and operator of renewable energy, headquartered in the UK and Ireland, with a growing presence internationally.

Part of SSE plc, the UK-listed energy infrastructure company, its strategy is to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of clean power assets across a diverse mix of renewable technologies.

SSE Renewables is investing around £7bn to 2027, or almost £4m a day on average, to support the delivery of SSE’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme to address climate change head on. This includes plans to increase installed renewable energy capacity to around 9GW by 2027, including the delivery of the world’s largest offshore wind farm in construction.

SSE Renewables has a team of around 1,800 renewable energy professionals based across the UK and Ireland, Continental Europe, and Japan, all committed to delivering the green energy the world needs now and in the future.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our? website , or follow us on? LinkedIn ?or? Twitter . To stay up to date on the latest industry insights,? sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog .

Media contact:

Fluence?

Joanna Spirodek, Senior Regional Marketing Manager, EMEA?

Joanna.spirodek@fluenceenergy.com ?

+49 172 8662155?

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated operational performance and efficiency of the project and storage system and timeline of construction. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may,” "possible,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "could,” "intends,” "targets,” "projects,” "contemplates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential,” or "continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, factors set forth under Item 1A. "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on November 29, 2023, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.