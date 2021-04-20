SSAB Increases Support for Indonesian Mining Operations with the Introduction of Hardox(R) Wear Plate

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB - the leading steel producer of advanced high-strength steels and quenched & tempered steels is rapidly making mining operations in Indonesia safer and more efficient. This is done through the introduction of the Hardox® wear plate, which is currently being applied to quarry and mining projects in Indonesia.

One of the projects is a mining operation that puts a high demand on its equipment and when it comes to abrasion resistance, compromise can be costly. SSAB's Hardox® wear plate delivers unsurpassed advantages to the mining sector throughout the whole production flow. This includes economic benefits that can make a significant difference and it is a fast and flexible on-site solution, eliminating the need for a large stock of spare parts.

Due to the operation's stringent requirement, only the highest quality materials will make the cut and SSAB's Hardox® wear plate was chosen as it suited the harsh conditions and has been approved for use by the Indonesian government.

The Indonesian government enforced the amended Mining Law in 2020, with the key aim of ensuring good mining practices, reducing environmental impact, and adding value to mining products, all of which are addressed with the use of SSAB's Hardox® wear plate.

Genuine Hardox® wear plate, solely manufactured by SSAB, is hard from the surface deep down to the core. Its strength, consistent quality, flatness and surface condition meets the strict demands of the Indonesia government.

"SSAB's Hardox® wear plate offers increased durability that allows for prolonged use of base materials, its weldability and workshop-friendly properties mean it can also be easily integrated into our products", explained Yulius, Product Leader of PT. Sanggar Sarana Baja.

Production is unlikely to be affected, and the robust nature of the product reduces the need for large quantities of spare parts. The use of Hardox® wear plate creates savings due to its superior strength, lowering overall weight with the use of thinner plates, and thus increasing payloads and productivity.

"The material reduces vehicle weight, leading to better fuel economy, allowing for increased payload capacity, and helps extend the service life of the equipment. Structures and equipment made from Hardox® wear plate are more wear-resistant, strong, yet lightweight for an excellent balance," John Kuan, Country manager for South East Asia, SSAB.

A lighter dumpster container made from the material has an increased load capacity of 10-20%, a performance only made possible by SSAB and the leading innovation that created Hardox® wear plate.

The use of Hardox® wear plate is creating growth opportunities for mining companies, and the Indonesian market is the latest to benefit from SSAB's innovation.

