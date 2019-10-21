Srijan is a Gold Sponsor for DrupalCon Amsterdam 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Srijan, a global digital solutions and transformations company, is a Gold and Lanyard sponsor for DrupalCon Amsterdam, 2019. Currently engaged in a rebranding exercise, the company will also unveil its new brand identity and website at the event.

Slated for 28th to 31st October 2019, DrupalCon Amsterdam will bring together over 1500 Drupal developers and users from across the globe. Packed with sessions, discussions, code sprints and engaging events like trivia nights and the CEO dinner, DC Amsterdam will be high on both code and community.

Besides being one of the sponsors, the Srijan team will be presenting 5 sessions across different tracks at the event. These sessions focus on understanding and leveraging specific Drupal modules and functionalities, presented by Drupal team leads and scrum masters from Srijan. They will also share their learning from building some innovative Drupal-powered solutions for global enterprises.

Ashish Goyal, CEO, Srijan along with Shashank Merothiya, Sr. Business Analyst will be talking about expanding the Drupal universe and bringing new technologies and new clients into the fold. Srijan's Head of Community, Shadab Ashraf, will be hosting a session on how to start contributing to Drupal.

Three members of the Srijan team have also won scholarships for DrupalCon Amsterdam, which means their participation is sponsored by the Drupal Association. This is specifically for consistent contributions to the Drupal community in diverse capacities.

"We've always been passionate about the Drupal community and that reflects in the way we encourage, and create opportunities for all our people to give in their time and resources. Whether it's by committing code or organizing events, or leading code sprints - giving back is in our company DNA. And these scholarships this year are a welcome recognition of our belief and investment in the community," said Srijan's CEO, Ashish Goyal.

About Srijan

Srijan builds and modernizes digital systems to help enterprises adapt to changing business models and market demands. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, and has offices across the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Australia and Germany. Srijan delivers services across Data Science, API Management, Drupal, DevOps, IoT, and Machine Learning. Among the key clients are: Crain, Sealed Air, Flight Center, OPEN Magazine, Vogue, On Corps, Zoho, TUI, and Conde Nast Traveller. Srijan's product management and software engineering teams are thought partners in digital transformation journey of global enterprises. For more information, please visit: http://www.srijan.net

SOURCE Srijan Technologies