+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 13:00:00

Srijan is a Gold Sponsor for DrupalCon Amsterdam 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Srijan, a global digital solutions and transformations company, is a Gold and Lanyard sponsor for DrupalCon Amsterdam, 2019. Currently engaged in a rebranding exercise, the company will also unveil its new brand identity and website at the event.

Slated for 28th to 31st October 2019, DrupalCon Amsterdam will bring together over 1500 Drupal developers and users from across the globe. Packed with sessions, discussions, code sprints and engaging events like trivia nights and the CEO dinner, DC Amsterdam will be high on both code and community.

Besides being one of the sponsors, the Srijan team will be presenting 5 sessions across different tracks at the event. These sessions focus on understanding and leveraging specific Drupal modules and functionalities, presented by Drupal team leads and scrum masters from Srijan. They will also share their learning from building some innovative Drupal-powered solutions for global enterprises.

Ashish Goyal, CEO, Srijan along with Shashank Merothiya, Sr. Business Analyst will be talking about expanding the Drupal universe and bringing new technologies and new clients into the fold. Srijan's Head of Community, Shadab Ashraf, will be hosting a session on how to start contributing to Drupal.

Three members of the Srijan team have also won scholarships for DrupalCon Amsterdam, which means their participation is sponsored by the Drupal Association. This is specifically for consistent contributions to the Drupal community in diverse capacities.

"We've always been passionate about the Drupal community and that reflects in the way we encourage, and create opportunities for all our people to give in their time and resources. Whether it's by committing code or organizing events, or leading code sprints - giving back is in our company DNA. And these scholarships this year are a welcome recognition of our belief and investment in the community," said Srijan's CEO, Ashish Goyal.

About Srijan

Srijan builds and modernizes digital systems to help enterprises adapt to changing business models and market demands. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, and has offices across the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Australia and Germany. Srijan delivers services across Data Science, API Management, Drupal, DevOps, IoT, and Machine Learning. Among the key clients are: Crain, Sealed Air, Flight Center, OPEN Magazine, Vogue, On Corps, Zoho, TUI, and Conde Nast Traveller. Srijan's product management and software engineering teams are thought partners in digital transformation journey of global enterprises. For more information, please visit: http://www.srijan.net

SOURCE Srijan Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Coca-Cola – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
06:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Erneut abgeprallt / Netflix – Euphorie nach Zahlen währt nur kurz
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
Grüne verlieren in aktuellem RTL/n-tv-Trendbarometer
Alibaba muss täglich hunderte Millionen Hackerangriffe abwehren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse greifen Anleger zögerlich zu. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB