|
01.08.2021 01:08:00
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Holdings LLC, an installer of insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and specialty building products in Georgia and South Carolina, has acquired Parkfield Insulation, a long-time installer of insulation in the Columbus, Ohio Market. The combined company will do business as Parkfield Insulation and Bill Hatfield will remain with the company.
SRI's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "Bill Hatfield has an impeccable reputation in Columbus, Ohio for excellent service and quality. I'm thrilled that we get to work together and see great opportunities for growth".
Bill Hatfield, Parkfield's owner added "I can focus on growing sales and Jeff and his team can handle all the administrative tasks. SRI has a wonderful technology platform and inside sales team that I'm excited to utilize. Our employees will also get access to an excellent set of employee benefits."
Parkfield will be fully integrated into SRI's systems by July 30, 2021 and is the fifth successfully acquired and integrated contractor over the past two years.
About SRI Holdings LLC
SRI Holdings LLC's subsidiaries provide installed services in Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities.
Acquisition Contact
Jeff Caswell
jeff@srinstall.com
614-738-0416
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sri-holdings-llc-acquires-parkfield-insulation-301345634.html
SOURCE SRI Holdings LLC
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Anleger nehmen im Freitagshandel Gewinne mit -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit einem Verlust aus der Woche verabschiedete. Nach den neuen Höchstständen vom Vortag gab die Wall Street nach. Auf rotem Terrain präsentierten sich am Freitag die Märkte in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}