SRG Graphite Inc. Changes Company Name to SRG Mining Inc.

MONTREAL, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SRG GRAPHITE INC. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") wishes to announce it has received the approval of the TSX-V Venture Exchange to change the name of the Company from SRG Graphite Inc. to SRG Mining Inc. Effective at market open on July 4, 2019, the Company's name will be changed to SRG Mining Inc.

The Company has retained the trading symbol "SRG" and the Company's web domain will be www.srgmining.com. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name and share certificates bearing the name "SRG Graphite Inc." remain valid and need not be exchanged.

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a Canadian-based company focused on developing mineral deposits located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srggraphite.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SRG Graphite