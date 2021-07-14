SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
Stable Road Acquisition a Aktie [Valor: 50342384 / ISIN: US85236Q1094]
14.07.2021 02:03:00

SRAC Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Stable Road - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Stable Road Acquisition a
10.55 USD -15.53%
SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC) for violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made known that it has sued Stable Road, a special-purpose acquisition company. The allegation is that Momentus, a Company Stable Road was trying to acquire, lied about its technology, including a fake claim that its propulsion system had been "successfully tested" in space. Stable Road repeated Momentus's misleading statements in public filings, while according to the SEC, failed to conduct adequate due diligence of Momentus.

Momentus agreed to go public through a merger with Stable Road in October for an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, a price that was later revised lower to $700 million. Following the news, Stable Road fell more than 10% in after-market trading on July 13, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Stable Road shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/srac-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-stable-road---investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301333172.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

