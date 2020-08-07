Squirrel AI Learning Wins UNESCO AI Innovation Award

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) granted Squirrel AI Learning the "AI Innovation Award" for the Mobile Learning Week 2020 under the theme "Artificial intelligence and Inclusion" in order to affirm Squirrel AI Learning's role as a leader in promoting personalized high-quality learning with AI recognition of learning patterns. UNESCO recognizes the value of this innovation in the contribution towards the direction of more inclusion and equity in education. Other winners of this award include Google, University College London (UCL) and Tomorrow Advancing Life (TAL).

As the first AI educational unicorn company in China to apply the AI adaptive learning technology to K12 education, Squirrel AI Learning has thus far set up more than 2,700 learning centers in over 700 cities. Squirrel AI Learning has successfully developed China's first advanced algorithm-based AI adaptive learning engine with fully independent intellectual property rights. Squirrel AI Learning system, in which AI and human teachers work together, not only specializes in offering student-centered intelligent personalized education, but outperforms human teachers by applying AI technology during teaching processes such as examination, learning, exercising, testing and question answering, thus making it possible to teach students in accordance with their aptitude and improve their learning efficiency greatly.

The system is equipped with a dozen algorithms and deep learning technologies. The core scientists are all from the international unicorn companies of AI adaptive education. In addition, Squirrel AI Learning has set up joint laboratories with the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) ranking top in AI worldwide, and established cooperation in technology development with the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) International.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with 195 members, is a specialized organization of the United Nations that owns the maximum number of members in the fields of international education, science and culture. The organization aims to promote cooperation among nations through education, science and culture so as to make contributions to world peace and security.

The Mobile Learning Week is a flagship event of information and communication technology application in education hosted by the United Nations. In the charge of UNESCO and its project partners, this year is the eighth event so far. Themed "AI and Inclusion", the Mobile Learning Week 2020 focuses on exploring the role of AI in promoting inclusion and equity in education, which as the foundation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will advance the cause of digital transformation for all mankind.

