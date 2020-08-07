07.08.2020 16:30:00

Squirrel AI Learning Wins UNESCO AI Innovation Award

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) granted Squirrel AI Learning the "AI Innovation Award" for the Mobile Learning Week 2020 under the theme "Artificial intelligence and Inclusion" in order to affirm Squirrel AI Learning's role as a leader in promoting personalized high-quality learning with AI recognition of learning patterns. UNESCO recognizes the value of this innovation in the contribution towards the direction of more inclusion and equity in education. Other winners of this award include Google, University College London (UCL) and Tomorrow Advancing Life (TAL).

award

As the first AI educational unicorn company in China to apply the AI adaptive learning technology to K12 education, Squirrel AI Learning has thus far set up  more than 2,700 learning centers in over 700 cities. Squirrel AI Learning has successfully developed China's first advanced algorithm-based AI adaptive learning engine with fully independent intellectual property rights. Squirrel AI Learning system, in which AI and human teachers work together, not only specializes in offering student-centered intelligent personalized education, but outperforms human teachers by applying AI technology during teaching processes such as examination, learning, exercising, testing and question answering, thus making it possible to teach students in accordance with their aptitude and improve their learning efficiency greatly.

The system is equipped with a dozen algorithms and deep learning technologies. The core scientists are all from the international unicorn companies of AI adaptive education. In addition, Squirrel AI Learning has set up joint laboratories with the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) ranking top in AI worldwide, and established cooperation in technology development with the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) International.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with 195 members, is a specialized organization of the United Nations that owns the maximum number of members in the fields of international education, science and culture. The organization aims to promote cooperation among nations through education, science and culture so as to make contributions to world peace and security.

The Mobile Learning Week is a flagship event of information and communication technology application in education hosted by the United Nations. In the charge of UNESCO and its project partners, this year is the eighth event so far. Themed "AI and Inclusion", the Mobile Learning Week 2020 focuses on exploring the role of AI in promoting inclusion and equity in education, which as the foundation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will advance the cause of digital transformation for all mankind.

For more information contact:
Minmin Fan
+86-186-0167-2496

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squirrel-ai-learning-wins-unesco-ai-innovation-award-301108312.html

SOURCE Squirrel AI Learning

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 573.80
1.06 %
Sika 205.60
0.98 %
Alcon 56.02
0.94 %
Adecco Group 45.21
0.89 %
Givaudan 3’781.00
0.77 %
Swiss Re 70.14
-0.31 %
Novartis 75.62
-0.51 %
UBS Group 11.00
-0.72 %
The Swatch Grp 191.75
-0.75 %
CS Group 9.94
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
15:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
09:52
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
09:16
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
06:16
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:31
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
11:49
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombi Ziele bei Brustkrebs nicht - Aktie dennoch freundlich
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert schwächer
Fall Wirecard: Philippinische Behörden erwarten lange Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie im Minus
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schwächer
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt sind am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich daneben volatil. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB