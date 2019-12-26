"Squeeze the Day!" Philanthropy is Back in Style at Beach Bash Palm Beach This December

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic American resort wear fashion powerhouse born in Palm Beach, Lilly Pulitzer, invites guests to a citrus-inspired "juicy" fete on Saturday, December 28th. Philanthropy is back in style on Palm Beach this holiday season as Lilly Pulitzer hosts its highly anticipated Beach Bash Palm Beach with this year's theme, Squeeze the Day, to benefit the Sea Turtle Hospital at Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC). A mantra Lilly Pulitzer stirred up at her citrus juice stand, "Squeeze the Day" honors the origin of the brand, her optimistic approach to life and a love for the Palm Beaches.

In its 14th year, more than 700 philanthropic influencers will gather at The Beach Club to support mission-critical funds at LMC. Lilly Leas Ferreira, the granddaughter of the late Lilly Pulitzer, will return as event chair to welcome guests in their most colorful and playful Lilly prints. Proceeds from the event will help LMC continue to transform the sea turtle rehabilitation field by supporting innovative new solutions and state-of-the-art care. Currently the Center houses leading equipment to steer "rescue to release" procedures including, a treatment room, a veterinary pharmacy, a digital x-ray room, a surgical suite, and a necropsy room. Ongoing support for ocean conservation doesn't just directly impact LMC's sea turtle patients, but touches on every facet of human life as well.

"The community response at Beach Bash is unmatched every year," said Ferreira. "There's nothing better than being in a room of Lilly-studded philanthropists who invest in our coastal backyard and our beautiful oceans. It's reassuring to know that the next generational wave will carry out the values my grandmother embedded in the Lilly brand."

Guests are encouraged to "spill the juice" and wear their favorite Lilly printed style as they enjoy:

Samples of rosé by Whispering Angel Rosé

Fresh juice creations by Field of Greens

Delicious bite-sized bundtinis by Nothing Bundt Cakes

A lash and braid bar provided by Anushka Spa, Salon & Cosmedical Centre

Heavy bites in the Beach Club's bistro

Exciting entertainment, dancing and performances

A robust gift bag, featuring an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer surprise gift

"We are thrilled to partner with Lilly Pulitzer again as we approach the apex of social season," said Jack E. Lighton, LMC President and CEO. "Our team is humbled by the generosity of our supporters who make it possible to protect our sea turtles and striking oceans, especially as we enter the infancy stages of our Waves of Progress expansion campaign."

Experience a beautiful evening at Beach Bash! For sponsorship inquiries, or to purchase tickets, visit marinelife.org/beachbash or contact Jennifer Nicholas, Senior Coordinator of Special Events, at 231541@email4pr.com or 561-627-8280, ext. 136.

For more information about Loggerhead Marinelife Center, please visit www.marinelife.org. To learn more about Lilly Pulitzer's philanthropic efforts, visit www.lillypulitzer.com/resort365 .

