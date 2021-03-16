SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1012 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’731 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’215 0.8%  Dollar 0.9247 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.4% 

16.03.2021 22:46:00

Squarespace Raises $300 Million Investment Round at $10 Billion Valuation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced it has raised an approximately $300 million investment at an enterprise valuation of $10 billion. The round includes new investors Dragoneer, Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Spruce House with participation from existing investors Accel and General Atlantic. The proceeds from the financing will advance Squarespace's growth initiatives and mission to enable anyone to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence.

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

"We're thrilled to welcome our new investors as we continue scaling our product suite in service of our  customers around the world," said Squarespace Founder & CEO Anthony Casalena.

About Squarespace
Squarespace is the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and with Unfold, tools for managing a social media presence. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in 180+ countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California.

Contact:
Amanda Cowie
acowie@squarespace.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-raises-300-million-investment-round-at-10-billion-valuation-301248850.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:46 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:37 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16:29 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere unf 5.50% Coupon p.a. auf Schweizer Titel
13:22 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
07:55 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
Mehre Länder stoppen Impfung: Institut sieht Häufung bestimmter Thrombosen - britische Behörde hält AstraZeneca-Impfstoff für sicher
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Credit Suisse mit bestem Start seit zehn Jahren
BioNTech formt globale Allianz für mehr Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie fester
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
Varta-Aktie hebt ab: Varta setzt auf Batterien für Elektroautos
In Japan: Tesla macht Model 3 um ein Viertel billiger
Chancen durch Nichtverkauf: Sollten Investoren Gewinne nicht frühzeitig mitnehmen?
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
Thrombose-Fälle nach AstraZeneca-Impfung bisher kaum einzuschätzen - EMA hält vorerst an Impfstoff fest

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit