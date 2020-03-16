Spur Hires Noel Hillman As First Chief Revenue Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HR tech platform Spur announced the hiring of Noel Hillman as their first Chief Revenue Officer. Hillman is a sales and operations leader with a history of defining and executing strategies that generate predictable, repeatable and scalable growth.

As CRO, Hillman will take ownership of the design, implementation and execution of Spur's growth strategy across marketing, sales, customer success and support to cement Spur's market leadership in employment administration.

"We are thrilled that Noel is bringing his wealth of experience building growth focused teams and best-in-class customer experiences to Spur,"said Glenn Clatyon, Founder and CEO. "Noel is going to play a critical role in helping Spur become the leading HR, payroll and benefits platform for hard working teams."

Previously, Hillman was Head of Sales and Sales Operation at Kabbage where he oversaw a period of rapid growth and led a team of over 100 people.



As he prepares to take on this new role Hillman said, "Spur's passion and commitment to improving the quality of life for the nearly 80 million hourly workers in the US is a value I share. I'm excited to work with Spur's incredible team, delivering disruptive growth as a result of a world-class product and customer experience."

Spur is a free HR, payroll and benefits platform that helps businesses with hourly workforces save time and money while enabling them to improve the quality of life for their workers. Spur's mission is to help companies that depend on hard working, hourly employees become great places to work. In 2019, Spur had the largest Series A fund raise ever in the state of Alabama.

