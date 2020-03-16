16.03.2020 18:22:00

Spur Hires Noel Hillman As First Chief Revenue Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,  HR tech platform Spur announced the hiring of Noel Hillman as their first Chief Revenue Officer.  Hillman is a sales and operations leader with a history of defining and executing strategies that generate predictable, repeatable and scalable growth.                                                      

Noel Hillman - Spur, CRO

As CRO, Hillman will take ownership of the design, implementation and execution of Spur's growth strategy across marketing, sales, customer success and support to cement Spur's market leadership in employment administration.

"We are thrilled that Noel is bringing his wealth of experience building growth focused teams and best-in-class customer experiences to Spur,"said Glenn Clatyon, Founder and CEO.  "Noel is going to play a critical role in helping Spur become the leading HR, payroll and benefits platform for hard working teams." 

Previously, Hillman was Head of Sales and Sales Operation at Kabbage where he oversaw a period of rapid growth and led a team of over 100 people.

As he prepares to take on this new role Hillman said, "Spur's passion and commitment to improving the quality of life for the nearly 80 million hourly workers in the US is a value I share.  I'm excited to work with Spur's incredible team, delivering disruptive growth as a result of  a world-class product and customer experience."

Spur is a free HR, payroll and benefits platform that helps businesses with hourly workforces save time and money while enabling them to improve the quality of life for their workers. Spur's mission is to help companies that depend on hard working, hourly employees become great places to work.  In 2019, Spur had the largest Series A fund raise ever in the state of Alabama.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Maria Gallione at 201-410-9312 or email maria.gallione@spurjobs.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spur-hires-noel-hillman-as-first-chief-revenue-officer-301024960.html

SOURCE Spur

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise weiter im freien Fall
11:21
Vontobel: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:40
Börsianer zwischen Panik und Hoffnung
10:00
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
09:46
Es bleibt ungemütlich
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4'000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
US-Notenbank lockert Geldpolitik massiv - Leitzins fast auf null gesenkt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Diese WhatsApp-Features sollten Sie kennen
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
SMI knickt erneut ein - unter 8'000 Zählern
Cramer: Amazon-Aktien sind auch trotz Corona-Krise ein guter Kauf
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt dämmte die anfangs herben Verluste im Verlauf ein. Der deutsche Leitindex erholte sich ebenfalls etwas. An der Wall Street lösen sich die Indizes von ihren Tiefs. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB