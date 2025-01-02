Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SPS Commerce Aktie
SPS Commerce To Buy Carbon6 Technologies For $210 Mln

SPS Commerce
182.97 USD -0.65%
(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC), Thursday said it reached a deal to acquire Carbon6 Technologies, Inc., a provider of software tools to Amazon sellers, including specialized offerings for revenue recovery for both first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) suppliers.

SPS Commerce will acquire Carbon6 for a total purchase price of about $210 million, of which about 40% will be SPS Commerce stock.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including any necessary regulatory approvals.

Carbon6 offers ChargeGuard, a solution that helps first-party sellers on Amazon to manage invoice deductions by automating the dispute process, and Seller Investigators, a solution that helps third-party sellers recover lost revenue occurring from fulfillment errors.

"This acquisition not only expands the reach of the SPS Commerce network, it also strengthens our ability to optimize invoice deduction disputes by leveraging data from the SPS network. By streamlining access to standardized, reliable data suppliers can reduce resolution time and help prevent invalid deductions from occurring in the first place," said Jamie Thingelstad, CTO of SPS Commerce.

Looking forward to the first quarter, SPS Commerce anticipates the acquisition will add approximately $7.0 million in revenue and breakeven in Adjusted EBITDA.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects the acquisition will add approximately $40.0 million in revenue and expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase by approximately $5.5 million.

