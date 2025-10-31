Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’235 -0.6%  SPI 16’982 -0.5%  Dow 47’563 0.1%  DAX 23’958 -0.7%  Euro 0.9276 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’662 -0.7%  Gold 3’999 -1.0%  Bitcoin 88’477 2.0%  Dollar 0.8047 0.4%  Öl 65.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Nexperia stoppt in Chipkrise Ausfuhr von Wafern nach China
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experte betont: Gold behält seinen unvergleichlichen Wert auf lange Sicht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SPS Commerce Aktie 11206558 / US78463M1071

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.10.2025 21:03:30

SPS Commerce Plunges 21% After Q3 Results And Softening Guidance

SPS Commerce
71.00 EUR 4.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) slid 21.58% to $81.47, losing $22.42, after reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results that disappointed investors.

While the company delivered its 98th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, it warned that growth will moderate going forward and issued guidance below prior expectations.

Management cited macro-economic headwinds and decelerating retail supply-chain activity as key risks, though recurring revenue remains approximately 96 percent of total. The company reaffirmed its long-term strategy but emphasized it will require more cautious execution and tighter cost control during the current cycle.

SPSC opened at $107.20, reached a high of $110.50, and a low of $80.75, compared to the previous close of $103.89 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume jumped sharply to over 3.1 million shares, well above the three-month average of 0.9 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $80.75 - $205.34.