23.08.2023 17:00:00

Spryker Recognized as a Visionary in 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and Thing Commerce, has been recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. 2023 marks Spryker’s fourth consecutive inclusion in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, and its third as a Visionary. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"From my point of view, being positioned as a Visionary for our Completeness of Vision is a true testament to the groundbreaking work our product and technology teams are delivering around composability with a focus on B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, Unified Commerce, and B2C capabilities,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. "In my opinion, this recognition confirms our conviction that composability is the future of commerce and the Spryker App Composition Platform is the answer to that future. Our App Composition Platform simplifies the processes of creating exceptional commerce experiences with pre-integrated solutions of trusted technology partners that is constantly growing, further empowering our customers to efficiently connect the right technologies needed to differentiate themselves.”

The Spryker App Composition Platform enables a revolutionary approach to composable commerce for enterprises that slashes integration time, radically reduces costs, and helps businesses to adapt to an ever changing market. The cloud-native platform provides enterprises seamless access to third-party services and best-of-breed digital commerce vendors via an industry-first trial model, which includes full service level agreement (SLA) and software lifecycle coverage for all composed capabilities.

"As competition continues to heat up in all industries, we strongly believe that businesses that take advantage of composable and sophisticated commerce will lead the way when it comes to providing customers with stand-out digital commerce solutions,” said Boris Lokschin. "We are continuing to innovate as we expand, and earlier this year we launched our Composable Value Services offering. The new set of tools and services empower enterprises to get more from their composable commerce investments, ensure faster ROI, and accelerate their timeline from adoption to achieving business outcomes. With developments like Composable Value Services, Spryker’s state of the art platform is leading the way for enterprises to drive growth, innovate efficiently, and ensure customers get the expected business value out of their digital commerce experiences.”

Spryker’s Composable Value Services were designed alongside the customer journey to optimize implementation and success. Each service is designed specifically to help customers achieve their business objectives and is a unique bundle that combines Spryker’s strategic Solution & Technology Partner Services and Spryker’s Success Enabling Services. Combined with Spryker’s composability and cloud-native B2B and B2C capabilities, businesses using Spryker’s platform can more easily differentiate themselves from competitors based on how they operate and sell best.

Spryker remains committed to its mission to ensure digital differentiation by providing a platform designed for sophisticated transactional business. This includes best-in-class SLAs with 99.99% uptime and true flexibility. Its intelligent platform and solutions adapt to customers’ needs, allowing them to stay ahead of constantly changing market trends.

Download the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce here to learn why Gartner recognizes Spryker as a Visionary in digital commerce.

References:
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, Penny Gillespie, Sandy Shen, Yanna Dharasthira, Jason Daigler, 21 August 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak Partners, ProjectA, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital.

https://spryker.com

Follow Spryker on LinkedIn and Twitter


