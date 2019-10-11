11.10.2019 17:45:00

Sprint to Assist Customers Impacted by California Commercial Power Shut Offs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist customers in parts of California affected by the electrical companies' planned commercial power shut offs, Sprint will provide unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in the following California Counties at no extra cost from October 9-13, 2019.

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

  • Alameda
  • Butte
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Lake
  • Marin
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Shasta
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Tehama

Sprint stores in the region will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool for store hours and to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates on the commercial power shut offs, please visit our dedicated page and follow @SprintNews.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-to-assist-customers-impacted-by-california-commercial-power-shut-offs-300937201.html

SOURCE Sprint

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:08
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
10:46
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
09:35
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
06:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:14
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Satter Gewinn: Das neue Portfolio von Goldman Sachs übertrifft den Markt deutlich
Sunrise-Aktie deutlich fester: Stimmrechtsberater ISS empfiehlt Ablehnung von Sunrise-Deal
Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX gewinnt letztlich -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
LafargeHolcim-Aktie legt zu: LafargeHolcim verabschiedet sich offenbar aus Bieterrennen für BASF-Bauchemie
US-Behörde ermittelt gegen Tesla: Womöglich Tausch von 2'000 Akkus nötig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Mit den US-Aktienmärkten geht es zum Wochenausklang nach oben. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB