13.11.2019 17:15:00

Sprint Opens Telecom Infra Project Community Lab for OpenRAN 5G NR

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at TIP Summit 2019, Sprint (NYSE: S) announced the opening of a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Community Lab aimed at furthering the development and deployment of OpenRAN 5G NR solutions. Located at Sprint's Kansas-city area headquarters in Overland Park, Kan., the lab is one of 12 TIP Community Labs around the world. It will host the trial and test activities of the TIP OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group co-chaired by Sprint.

Sprint is opening a TIP Community Lab aimed at furthering the development of OpenRAN 5G NR solutions. Located at Sprint’s Kansas-city area headquarters in Overland Park, Kan., the lab is one of 12 TIP Community Labs around the world.

"Our goal is to push the pace of innovation for 2.5 GHz 5G NR based on open reference designs to ultimately deliver better connectivity and services to customers," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. "We're excited to open this lab resource and we look forward to collaborating even further with the TIP community."

TIP is a collaborative telecom community. Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry.

Sprint is co-chair of the TIP OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group focused on developing sub-6 GHz 5G NR small cells and macro cells for outdoor and indoor use cases, with millimeter wave 5G NR solutions to follow. The OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group aims to create an open reference design that leverages general purpose hardware, allowing operators to select best-of-breed hardware components coupled with disaggregated software for a flexible, modular 5G NR platform. Based on operator input, the Project Group is developing modeling techniques and a test framework for specific applications and deployment scenarios using both standalone and non-standalone 5G NR architectures. In August, Sprint contributed a draft technical specification to the Project Group for a 2.5 GHz, n41 band white box 5G NR base station.

To follow news and progress about the Sprint Network, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of September 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-opens-telecom-infra-project-community-lab-for-openran-5g-nr-300957395.html

SOURCE Sprint

