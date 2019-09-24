24.09.2019 13:45:00

Sprint and CalAmp Form Strategic IoT Alliance

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, announced today a strategic relationship with Sprint, a leader in IoT and telecommunications innovations, to deliver intelligent telematics devices and software applications, along with unique CalAmp iOn™ Device as a Service (DaaS) subscription services. The relationship further grows Sprint's broad range of connected car, fleet and asset management services that drive operational efficiencies and secure high-value assets for enterprise and business customers.

Through Sprint Curiosity™ IoT, a fully dedicated, distributed and virtualized core network and operating system built for IoT, Sprint's customers and channel partners will be able to provision CalAmp devices, as well as leverage CalAmp software services to develop or enhance vertical market offerings. Sprint has plans to leverage these capabilities to offer a Supply Chain Intelligence solution, which provides real-time visibility, environmental information and data analytics about goods in transit. These detailed insights will enable manufacturers and transportation service providers to make informed decisions, secure assets and comply with regulations to improve overall supply chain efficiency and help drive greater profitability for Sprint enterprise customers.

"CalAmp's broad telematics device and service portfolio, coupled with Curiosity™ IoT opens up access to multiple vertical market applications leveraging our next generation CAT M network," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT and product development at Sprint. "From food safety through supply chain to high value asset monitoring, our work with CalAmp allows us to deliver the solutions that address the specific business challenges of our enterprise and SMB customers to drive actionable intelligence that can improve business outcomes."

Through the agreement, CalAmp will develop intelligent telematics devices leveraging Sprint's CAT M next generation wireless network to provide actionable insights from cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets that increase safety and boost productivity. CalAmp iOn DaaS bundles a telematics device with access to a broad portfolio of connected car micro-services, such as CrashBoxx™ crash response and driver behavior scoring, allowing Sprint enterprise and channel partners to lower business costs and drive new revenue streams from subscription services.

"Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT platform establishes the perfect environment to expand access to our fleet management, supply chain and subscription-based services," says Carl Burrow, senior vice president of global sales. "We see this relationship as much more than a product offering, but an avenue to develop solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive better business performance." 

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety.  CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog. 

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

 

CalAmp Corp. Logo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-and-calamp-form-strategic-iot-alliance-300923807.html

SOURCE CalAmp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Konsolidierungsausweitung
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Teva mit europäischer 45% Barriere
09:55
SMI fällt wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
08:13
Tiefe Zinsen, stagnierende Kurse
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Kuros-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt weist am Dienstag keine klare Tendenz aus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB