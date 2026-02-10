|
10.02.2026 03:39:18
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SVIVU beginning February 10, 2026.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols SVIV and SVIVW, respectively.
The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2026.
