Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9136 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’059 2.0%  Bitcoin 53’913 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7668 -1.2%  Öl 69.1 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Life1485278Siemens Energy56635536Helvetia Baloise46664220Under Armour2263631
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Cybertruck gilt als grösster Elektroauto-Flop 2025
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Wie ASML NVIDIAs KI-Boom antreibt
Bitcoin vor dem Aus? Cyber-Capital-Gründer sieht düstere Zukunft
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
10.02.2026 03:39:18

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SVIVU beginning February 10, 2026.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols SVIV and SVIVW, respectively.

The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2026.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Hohe Erwartungen und dünne Nerven
09.02.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 springt nach Wahlen auf Rekordhoch
09.02.26 Elon Musks Masterplan: Wie Raumfahrt, KI, Robotik und Elektromobilität zu einem revolutionären Tech-Ökosystem verschmelzen
09.02.26 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’055.24 19.29 SW7BIU
Short 14’328.32 13.92 BY8SXU
Short 14’886.42 8.77 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’517.73 09.02.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’921.92 19.29 STVB8U
Long 12’636.32 13.78 SYWB0U
Long 12’112.19 8.97 S99BXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall steigt am Montagvormittag
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zieht am Montagnachmittag an
XRP Kurs Prognose: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial – doch Wale rotieren in neuen Bitcoin-Sektor
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE reagiert am Montagnachmittag positiv
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax
Analyse: UBS AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
21:49 Selenskyj verspricht Hausbesitzern Hilfe bei Kauf von Generatoren
20:50 Devisen: Euro steigt über 1,19 US-Dollar
20:44 ROUNDUP 3: Stürzt Großbritanniens Premier über den Epstein-Skandal?
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
19:34 Armenien und USA vereinbaren Atomkooperation
18:43 Ukraine kann auf EU-Hilfe für Ausbildungsstützpunkte hoffen
18:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne dank Wall Street und Japans Börse
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart