SMI 11’436 -0.3%  SPI 14’756 -0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’503 -0.6%  Euro 1.0969 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’061 -0.7%  Gold 1’893 -0.8%  Bitcoin 35’043 3.8%  Dollar 0.8999 0.2%  Öl 71.3 0.2% 
03.06.2021 13:12:00

SPRING ST. Invents New Website Video Technology

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRING ST. today announces a new innovation in website video technology. The current video player solutions available today simply play one video in a website video frame. SPRING ST. has invented a new design process that allows for multiple videos to be presented together in a fully customizable, integrated and interactive video solution. All videos are seamlessly integrated together and can be presented in numerous design configurations, including video tiles, columns and even circular & curved shapes. Each video is running independently and can be controlled by the website user.

Creative designers are no longer limited to one video in a boxed configuration. The new technology also allows for customized overlay text and user controls to be placed over each video to any creative design requirement. Videos can interact with each other automatically based on requirements defined by the designer, or by user interactions with video controls. This all results in stunning new video page designs that have not been possible before now. Designs are also modified for smaller mobile screens to create an optimal user experience across all mobile devices     .

SPRING ST. video technology also includes many advanced delivery features, including detecting each user's internet speed and browser type to deliver an optimized video for perfect playback on all device types from desktop to mobile phones.

Commenting on the new technology, Brian Gibson, Vice President-Technology for SPRING ST., stated "We have reinvented the way in which video can be used within any website to deliver an entirely new user experience. Our patent pending technology is extremely flexible and works within any existing or new website framework. The innovative technology is patent pending and only available from SPRING ST."

SPRING ST. is partnering with a select brands and digital agency partners to create amazing new website video experiences. Creative designers and marketing executives now have unlimited options to develop new website video page designs that can showcase a brand in truly new and innovative ways. 

For more information and to schedule an online demo visit http://www.spring-st.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-st-invents-new-website-video-technology-301304471.html

SOURCE SPRING ST. Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:40 Weekly-Hits: Fusionen und Übernahmen – Volltreffer im Themenindex / Luxusaktien – Ein schickes Trio
08:00 Halbleiter – das Nervensystem der Digitalisierung?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech neu im Kühlschrank haltbar - Aktien freundlich
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie freundlich
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Zahlreiche Änderungen: So hat sich das Portfolio von George Soros im ersten Quartal 2021 verändert
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
CS-Aktie leichter: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis erhält erweiterte Zulassung für Cosentyx in den USA - weitere positive Daten
Lonza baut weitere Produktionslinie für Moderna in den Niederlanden - Aktien profitieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit