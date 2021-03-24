SMI 11’039 -0.5%  SPI 13’951 -0.5%  Dow 32’741 1.0%  DAX 14’562 -0.7%  Euro 1.1073 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’823 -0.1%  Gold 1’729 0.1%  Bitcoin 53’200 4.4%  Dollar 0.9364 0.3%  Öl 62.8 4.0% 
24.03.2021 15:09:00

Spring Sales March Expo Lets Buyers Meet Chinese Suppliers In Real-Time Without Travel

NANJING, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, is hosting a massive virtual sourcing event, the Spring Sales, from March 1 to March 31, 2021 accessible via its website and mobile app.

With global travel still restricted, the Spring Sales provides buyers worldwide the timely opportunity to meet 50,000 registered suppliers in real-time.

During the free month-long event, registered members of Made-in-China.com are offered special filter functions, live showroom tours and exclusive discounts. Orders can be placed both on the platform and directly with suppliers.

No matter your product offering, chances are you'll find them this month on Made-in-China.com. You can choose from 300,000 new products, covering almost every category, including consumer electronics, tools and machinery, clothing, accessories, jewelry, home decor and other specialty merchandise.

Rest assured regarding the quality of products with over 15,000 free samples available before placing an order. Moreover, there are more than 22,000 Rapid Dispatch products available shipped within 15 workdays after placing your order.

Newly integrated smart "Tags" make filtering through the products easier than ever. Every product is tagged with various labels such as 'Special Discount', 'Free Samples', 'Sold 10000+' and others.

The grand expo, China International Export Fair, will also be held from March 15 to March 24 alongside the Spring Sales. Multiple advanced technologies of VR, 360 virtual tour, face-to-face online meetings, real-time language translation, and AR special features will provide a reassuringly real participation experience and support negotiations with suppliers.

Spring Sales is more than just deals, important as that is. It is a month of discovery giving you access to more than 600 selected showrooms round-the-clock livestreams. Attendees will witness more than 200 new product launches, visit more than 100 factories, and watch more than 300 out-of-box reviews. Made-in-China.com will also showcase how leading factories cooperate with the world's leading companies and also equip you with free professional trend analysis on the machinery industry.

So, before you jump in, please create a plan of action. What products are you looking for? What industry news do you want to get? Do you sell seasonal goods to take advantage of the Rapid Dispatch Tag? Planning what you need ahead of time will make the ordering process much quicker, smoother and more efficient.

Please visit:

website: https://sourcing.made-in-china.com/2021-spring-sales/?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

mobile version: https://m.made-in-china.com/buyer/pf/index?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472821/image_5006460_32258298.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:17 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:18 Das Rekordhoch rückt näher
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry platziert Wandelanleihe bis 2026 über 500 Millionen Franken
GameStop legt Zahlen vor - Gewinn unter den Erwartungen - GameStop-Aktie bricht ein
Dow im Plus - Techwerte schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Bitcoin im Aufwind: Teslas können ab sofort mit Bitcoin gezahlt werden - Tesla-Aktie leichter
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefer: CS strukturiert Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Österreich neu um
Elon Musk und Steve Jobs: Diese Gemeinsamkeiten verbinden die beiden Visionäre
Continental will Vitesco komplett abgeben - Aktie im Minus
Nestlé hat seine Nachhaltigkeitsziele für 2020 nicht komplett erreicht - Nestlé-Aktie steigt
B2B-Seminar: Von globalen Lösungen gegen den Klimawandel profitieren
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis meldet erste positive Ergebnisse mit 177Lu-PSMA-617

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit