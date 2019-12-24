Spring Sale Fever at the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), in March, 2020

ZHONGSHAN, China, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) launched 21 years ago it has become a valuable part of the convention and exhibition economy in Zhongshan. A world-class, high-quality platform for the lighting industry, the Fair not only helps exhibitors tap into new markets and establish a brand image, it's also the power behind the regional brand "Zhongshan Lighting" as it goes global. The 25th GILF (Spring Edition) reflects the very latest trends in the industry and will take place at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, from March 18-21, 2020, demonstrating the strength of the Chinese lighting industry to the world.

Highlight the 1+7 linkage mode

The 1+7 linkage mode is one of the highlights of the four-day, 25th GILF Spring Edition. The Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre - the main venue, combines seven subvenues - the lighting megastores: Lihe, Huayi, Star Alliance, Lighting Era, Besun, Huayu, and Streetlight City - plus an exhibition area of over 1.5 million square meters, demonstrates the scale of the lighting fair, which is set to attract up to 2,000 high-quality lighting companies. By creating an industrial and brand synergy that facilitates exhibition, sales and industry exchanges at all levels, GILF Spring Edition will create an efficient and supportive atmosphere for buyers.

Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre has five major halls, with 11 exhibition sections, which enables manufacturers to save on connection costs. The Fair also follows the industry trend of Smart City, Intelligent Lighting, AI, and the Internet of Things. By expanding the "Smart Lighting & Solution" zone, companies are encouraged to accelerate innovation and create more lighting industry breakthroughs.

The Decorative Lighting, Comprehensive Lighting, Residential Lighting, Commercial Lighting, and Outdoor Lighting exhibition areas will be upgraded and optimized, while a new special lighting exhibition area for targeted and functional engineering lamps will also be established. The Manufacturing Zone for lighting supporting services covers many aspects, including machines, raw materials, accessories & parts, and services. Once again, these will meet the industry trends of production automation, and diversified and personalized customization. Additionally, the Fair will focus on original design, intelligent manufacturing, new product releases and interactive forums. The exhibits cover the entire industrial chain, so as to provide a professional, market-oriented and international lighting exhibition.

Follow trends and keep up with innovation

The Fair will focus on the continuing tech revolution, with intelligent, automated, digital, and personalized products, along with whole house intelligence, 5G applications, Industry 4.0, robotics, artificial intelligence, unmanned technology, 3D printing, and new materials.

To this end, GILF guides exhibitors to view the most cutting-edge product designs, hit products and the latest technologies. The focus is on product development, model 7 innovation and creating a "unique advantage" that strives to create a differentiated competitiveness based on brand. Buyers will be encouraged to gain a more intuitive and detailed understanding through interacting with innovative displays.

Disruptive products and technologies are constantly changing the industry landscape. The Fair will gather high-quality enterprises and many advanced manufacturing technologies from China to showcase solutions that feature personalized production and intelligent manufacturing.

In the new convention and exhibition economy, the lighting industry needs to upgrade and the 25th GILF will do just this, raising the level in terms of content, quality, scale, number of exhibitors, services and more. Be bright and make the most of the lighting industry at the 25th GILF, from March 18-21, 2020.

