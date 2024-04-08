|
08.04.2024 23:53:45
Spotify Introduces Personalized AI Playlist Feature
(RTTNews) - Audio streaming company, Spotify (SPOT), has improved customer experience by bringing an AI playlist feature, which uses text prompts to curate personalized playlists.
The company informed the latest AI beta tool will be initially available to only premium members on mobile devices in the U.K. and Australia.
Spotify users in those areas can utilize the tool by clicking on the plus button provided on the top-right of the "Your Library" page to get a drop-down menu and then click on the "AI Playlist" option.
Later, the users can type in text prompts to get songs accordingly. For example, the user can type in "music for party" to get a list of songs related to the text. If the user is satisfied with the playlist, then they can save it by tapping the "create" option, if not, then they can provide additional prompts.
The music streaming company cautioned the users that since the feature is still in the developing phase, it would not produce results to non-music-related prompts.
However, the latest tool is considered a better version of Spotify's AI DJ, launched last year, which customized playlists based on the user's entire listening history.
Notably, the AI feature could also contribute to a price increase, as Spotify has earlier declared that it would hike the price later this year.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Spotify
Analysen zu Spotify
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInvestoren greifen nach Rücksetzer wieder zu: Dow schliesst stabil -- SMI und DAX verbuchen zum Handelsende Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart fester. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street kam es zu einem zurückhaltenden Wochenauftakt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Montag hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}