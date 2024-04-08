Spotify Introduces Personalized AI Playlist Feature

(RTTNews) - Audio streaming company, Spotify (SPOT), has improved customer experience by bringing an AI playlist feature, which uses text prompts to curate personalized playlists.

The company informed the latest AI beta tool will be initially available to only premium members on mobile devices in the U.K. and Australia.

Spotify users in those areas can utilize the tool by clicking on the plus button provided on the top-right of the "Your Library" page to get a drop-down menu and then click on the "AI Playlist" option.

Later, the users can type in text prompts to get songs accordingly. For example, the user can type in "music for party" to get a list of songs related to the text. If the user is satisfied with the playlist, then they can save it by tapping the "create" option, if not, then they can provide additional prompts.

The music streaming company cautioned the users that since the feature is still in the developing phase, it would not produce results to non-music-related prompts.

However, the latest tool is considered a better version of Spotify's AI DJ, launched last year, which customized playlists based on the user's entire listening history.

Notably, the AI feature could also contribute to a price increase, as Spotify has earlier declared that it would hike the price later this year.