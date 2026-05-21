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21.05.2026 23:22:19
Spotify And Universal Music Join Forces For AI Song Covers And Remixes
(RTTNews) - Spotify has teamed up with Universal Music Group to let users make AI-generated covers and remixes from songs by artists involved in the program.
This partnership is a big move for the music industry, representing one of the largest commercial agreements on AI licensing to date.
The new feature will be available as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium users, and it will include a revenue-sharing model for artists and songwriters whose music is incorporated into these AI creations. However, Spotify hasn't revealed any pricing information or when it plans to launch this feature.
Alex Norström, Co-Chief Executive Officer, mentioned that the focus is on building tools that respect "consent, credit, and compensation." He stressed that the artists will have the final say over how their music is utilized.
Lucian Grainge pointed out that this partnership could help artists engage more with their fans and create new ways to earn money through generative AI.
This agreement comes at a time when the music industry is grappling with AI copyright challenges. Companies like Suno and Udio have faced lawsuits from major record labels for allegedly using copyrighted music to train their AI systems without permission.
Spotify's strategy is different; they're securing licensing deals with music labels before launching any AI products for consumers. The company has hinted that more partnerships with labels might be in the works as interest in AI music tools increases.
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