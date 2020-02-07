07.02.2020 10:00:00

Sportzcast Partners with National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sportzcast, an international leader in real-time scoreboard data integrations, announces their recent partnership with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). Sportzcast will be the sole provider of fully-automated video livestreaming of the 2020 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic Tournament Presented by Rawlings, held at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, FL, February 7 – 9, 2020.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association is the professional growth organization for fastpitch softball coaches of all levels. The 2020 field features 15 collegiate programs, 10 of which participated in the 2019 postseason, and the United States Women's National Team. Also featured on the field is the 2019 Women's College World Series participant Minnesota, along with Kentucky and Ole Miss.Missouri and Louisville were regional finalists, while Auburn, Illinois, Mississippi State and Notre Dame qualified for regionals. The final postseason team from 2019 is Liberty, which took part in the Championship round of the NISC.

Sportzcast will be providing all equipment necessary for this tournament to run completely automated from up to six livestreams on all six playing fields throughout the duration of the event. There will be a total of 40 games played in the tournament and Sportzcast will be providing the livestream and Scorebug that reflects the live score of each game, including the NFCA official tournament logo and any NFCA sponsors. The livestream can also be viewed via the NFCA tournament page online at: https://nfca.org/pages/nfca-d1-leadoff-classic-tournament-central

The opportunity to live stream is a first of its kind for the NFCA to have the ability to feature live softball action for fans to watch from their own streaming device around the globe. Founder and CEO of Sportzcast Mike Connell stated, "We are honored that the NFCA selected Sportzcast because of our ability to totally automate game productions including live scoreboard overlays. We are strong supporters of their purpose, core values and vision. Over the years I have watched this organization grow to be a true resource for players and coaches at all levels from youth through high school, college and international. NFCA is unique in that they focus on education both on the field and off. We are proud to be part of an organization that supports their coaches with strong continuing education programs that will have a positive effect on player development."

Sportzcast, headquartered in Central Florida, is an international leader in the development of real-time scoreboard data integrations. Their technology allows for real-time game data to be distributed from any scoreboard type in both indoor and outdoor venues. They specialize in all sporting events including basketball, football, baseball, softball, swimming, soccer for high school, college and professional.

Through Sportzcast's ScoreLink and ScoreHub hardware devices coupled with their software solutions, clients can produce completely custom video graphic overlays from their scoreboards to feature team logos, sponsor logos, player headshots and stats and much more. The score portion is automatically updated live from the venue scoreboard system. With Sportzcast's solutions, clients can also provide real-time sports data and graphic overlays on their own websites, YouTube channel and integrate with their other social media platforms.

Connell added, "Our solutions are a real game changer for athletic directors, coaches, players and sports information directors at all levels. Now any scoreboard, even older legacy versions can distribute scores directly to broadcasts. The capability to add sponsor logos adds a whole new revenue stream for our clients and our ability to interact with their social media platforms makes for a really dynamic end user experience for those who cannot attend a game in person."

Sportzcast is a proud member of the Sports Video Group (SVG) and will host a booth at the upcoming NAB show in Las Vegas, NVApril 18th – 22nd. Show attendees can visit Sportzcast at booth # SL4711.

Sportzcast works with hundreds of college institutions across the United States as well as high schools, production companies, professional teams and leagues and college conferences to provide their scoreboard solutions. Their corporate office is located at 1511 East State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32798. For more information visit online at https://www.scorecasts.net/ or call 321-888-3800.

 

SOURCE Sportzcast

