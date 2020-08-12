+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2020 15:30:00

Sports Medicine Startup Empericus Teams up With Wolters Kluwer to Transform Athlete Management and Patient Care

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Empericus, an innovative, evidence-based platform for patient care and athlete management, has selected Health Language® to accelerate healthcare data exchange in sports medicine. Health Language solutions will strengthen the Empericus real-time Health IntelligenceTM Platform which provides a unified view of an athlete’s complete electronic health record and makes it easy to share with anyone granted access.

"Our mission is to target and bridge the numerous chasms in healthcare resulting from lack of data and poor data collaboration, and Wolters Kluwer is an important partner in that endeavor,” said Ron Pruitt, CEO and founder of Empericus. "With Health Language, we are equipped to provide permissioned individuals, organizations, teams, leagues and schools and other athlete stakeholders with a comprehensive, unified view of all data affecting health and performance. Most importantly, it’s accessible in a way that each can make sense of and quickly act on.”

Empericus is changing the way patients and clinicians can access data across systems. Using Microsoft Azure’s intelligent cloud, Empericus continuously ingests large amounts of data, such as electronic health records, lab results, stress test results, medication regimens and imaging interpretations. Readings from sensor-enabled devices such as wearables and physical training data are also integrated in the Health Intelligence Platform. Health Language is helping transform and unlock the value of that data for better care and better outcomes.

To provide an instantly understandable, visual user experience, Health Language Reference Data Management takes symptoms, observations, assessments and care plans, standardizes them and maps them to a visual representation of specific body parts/regions.

Providers can more easily search the Empericus platform using clinician terms using Clinical Interface Technology. Conversely, to better engage athletes and patients, complex medical jargon is translated by Health Language into simple, easy to understand terms.

Since up to 80% of health data exists in unstructured forms, Clinical Natural Language Processing (cNLP) ensures unstructured text in a patient’s clinical record, such as key problems and diagnoses, can be extracted and visualized on-screen.

"We are excited to support Empericus in their pioneering quest to empower individuals with control of their healthcare data and facilitate a wholly new level of care coordination,” said Karen Kobelski, General Manager of Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer. "Our solutions will enable the company to simplify management of vast amounts of data, in a way that impacts operational efficiencies and delivers value for both athletes and the clinicians taking care of them.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.78
2.77 %
The Swatch Grp 203.70
2.18 %
Swisscom 503.80
1.92 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.10
1.74 %
UBS Group 11.55
1.49 %
Nestle 108.38
0.28 %
Sika 206.10
0.19 %
SGS 2’394.00
0.08 %
Geberit 516.20
-0.08 %
Alcon 57.02
-0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:45
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
08:54
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.08.20
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wolters Kluwer N.V. 42.54 41.80% Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Moderna-Aktie stärker: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs steigt deutlich
US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Schweizer Börse mit Zugewinnen - SMI zeitweise über 10'200 -- DAX schierte knapp an 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street startet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI stärker -- DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die US-Märkte notieren am Mittwoch zum Börsenstart im Plus. Die heimischen Märkte tendieren am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel unsicher. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden am Mittwoch überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB